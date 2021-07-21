DATA443 EXTENDS AGREEMENT AND OPENS CAMP WITH THE NFL’S PITTSBURGH STEELERS WITH DATA443 SENSITIVE CONTENT MANAGER PLATFORM

Continues Success in Delivering Secured Confidential Content to Professional Sports Teams



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD - ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the successful contract extension for its Sensitive Content Manager platform (formerly ‘ARALOC Secure Sports Management’) with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League.

Data443 will continue to provide the industry-leading encryption and security platform that offers organizations of all types, including sports teams, the ability to secure sensitive team material, safely distribute confidential content, and track and report back-end analytics. For the Steelers, this solution was purposefully built for confidential and proprietary content, including health and trainer documents with videos, game reviews, practice video, playbooks, scouting content, and other materials which require secure, controllable access and delivery.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 commented, “We are very excited to support the Pittsburgh Steelers, a valued customer, in their efforts to secure their sensitive team materials and content. The Steelers have been a great customer to work with, providing clear value and quality to the organization over the past year. On a broader level, this extension of our collaboration further solidifies our standing as the premier source for delivering secured sensitive team material with tracking and back-end analytics, with the full capabilities to support professional and amateur sports teams and leagues.”

Mr. Scott Phelps, Vice President of Technology for the Pittsburgh Steelers Football Club added, “We continue to evaluate and challenge our partners, and through our extensive due diligence, we confirmed that Data443’s Sensitive Content Manager platform delivers the very best in providing the privacy, security, speed of deployment, and corporate privacy branding that we need. Using the platform both on the field and off, it was integral to our pandemic operations and is a highly dependable and valuable tool that every team should consider.”