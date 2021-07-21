Ipsos H1 Revenue EUR 993 Million; Adj. Net EUR 81 Million
(PLX AI) – Ipsos half year revenue EUR 993.3 million, up 26.4% y/y.Half year adjusted net income EUR 81.4 millionIpsos' organic growth rate is 13.9% when the first half of 2019 is used as a basis for comparisonThis performance is equivalent to that …
- (PLX AI) – Ipsos half year revenue EUR 993.3 million, up 26.4% y/y.
- Half year adjusted net income EUR 81.4 million
- Ipsos' organic growth rate is 13.9% when the first half of 2019 is used as a basis for comparison
- This performance is equivalent to that of the first quarter
