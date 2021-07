--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information21.07.2021Vienna - Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company")has decided to evaluate the sale of up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISINAT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, to institutionalinvestors by means of an accelerated private placement (acceleratedbookbuilding) and by excluding acquisition (subscription) rights of existingshareholders.In accordance with statutory requirements, the Company intends to publish areport on the exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights in connection witha possible sale of treasury shares on its official website registered in theCompanies Register on or about 23 July 2021.The exact timing and conditions of a potential transaction depend in particularon the capital markets environment, interest of potential investors and approvalby the Company's supervisory board, which can be obtained after expiry of 2weeks from publication of the aforementioned report at the earliest.Sales proceeds resulting from a potential transaction could be used, amongstothers, to take advantage of growth opportunities in water and energy managementwithin Wienerberger Piping Solutions and for general corporate purposes.DisclaimerThis document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation topurchase any shares referred to herein in any jurisdiction, including in theUnited States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document has beenprepared solely for the purpose of complying with mandatory laws. Theinformation set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction wheresuch distribution is unlawful and any recipients are requested to informthemselves about and to observe such restrictions.A potential sale of the shares referred to herein by Wienerberger AG, if any,will only be made in accordance with all applicable corporate and securitieslaws, including lapse of the statutory period for excluding purchase rights ofexisting shareholders and required corporate approvals having been obtained.In case of launching a potential transaction, any shares referred to herein willexclusively be offered or sold in reliance on any applicable exemptions fromprospectus or registration requirements in any jurisdiction, including in theEuropean Union and the United States of America.Further inquiry note:Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AGt +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.comElisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AGt +43 1 601 92 10221 | investor@wienerberger.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Wienerberger AGWienerbergerplatz 1A-1100 Wienphone: +43 1 60 192-0FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159mail: office@wienerberger.comWWW: www.wienerberger.comISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4974925OTS: Wienerberger AGISIN: AT0000831706