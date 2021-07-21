checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger evaluates sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.07.2021, 18:55  |  44   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
21.07.2021

Vienna - Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company")
has decided to evaluate the sale of up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN
AT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, to institutional
investors by means of an accelerated private placement (accelerated
bookbuilding) and by excluding acquisition (subscription) rights of existing
shareholders.

In accordance with statutory requirements, the Company intends to publish a
report on the exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights in connection with
a possible sale of treasury shares on its official website registered in the
Companies Register on or about 23 July 2021.

The exact timing and conditions of a potential transaction depend in particular
on the capital markets environment, interest of potential investors and approval
by the Company's supervisory board, which can be obtained after expiry of 2
weeks from publication of the aforementioned report at the earliest.

Sales proceeds resulting from a potential transaction could be used, amongst
others, to take advantage of growth opportunities in water and energy management
within Wienerberger Piping Solutions and for general corporate purposes.


Disclaimer

This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to
purchase any shares referred to herein in any jurisdiction, including in the
United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document has been
prepared solely for the purpose of complying with mandatory laws. The
information set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction where
such distribution is unlawful and any recipients are requested to inform
themselves about and to observe such restrictions.

A potential sale of the shares referred to herein by Wienerberger AG, if any,
will only be made in accordance with all applicable corporate and securities
laws, including lapse of the statutory period for excluding purchase rights of
existing shareholders and required corporate approvals having been obtained.

In case of launching a potential transaction, any shares referred to herein will
exclusively be offered or sold in reliance on any applicable exemptions from
prospectus or registration requirements in any jurisdiction, including in the
European Union and the United States of America.




Further inquiry note:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4974925
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706


Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger evaluates sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gauselmann Gruppe erhält Zuschlag im Vergabeverfahren um die Spielbanken in ...
Ölpreis sackt ab, Benzin und Diesel stagnieren / Brent-Öl um sechs US-Dollar billiger / ADAC: Mineralölkonzerne müssen Preisrückgang an Verbraucher weitergeben (FOTO)
BentoNet GmbH: Smarte Cloudlösung deckt die ganze Wertschöpfungskette für dezentrale ...
EANS-Kapitalmarktinformation: Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg AG / Erwerb und/oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien ...
New York City-inspired Hyper GT Showcases the Bespoke Process Behind Every Battista
Trina Solar veröffentlicht das 210 Vertex White Paper 2.0 und setzt damit Maßstäbe ...
Meilenstein in der Online-Identifikation: Modulbestätigung der Bundesnetzagentur für Nect Robo-Ident-Technologie (FOTO)
Endlich angepackt, Kommentar zum Anti-Geldwäsche-Paket der EU von Andreas Heitker
Großvolumige Klagen eingereicht: Dieselabgasskandal bei Reise- und Wohnmobilen nimmt zunehmend Fahrt auf (FOTO)
Hoyerswerdas große Chance - zum geplanten Lausitzer Großforschungszentrum
Titel
Ford entwickelt Parfüm - Benzin-Fans kommen mit dem vollelektrischen Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ...
Compleo verhandelt Übernahme der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH mit E.ON / Exklusive ...
Deutscher Award für Nachhaltigkeitsprojekte 2021 / Überzeugend nachhaltig: Auszeichnung wegweisender Projekte - 49 Preisträger in 24 Kategorien
Schadensersatz für Porsche Cayenne 4.2L im Abgasskandal
EANS-Adhoc: XB SYSTEMS AG SIGNS US INVESTMENT BANKING DEAL TO LIST ON NASDAQ IN 2022
Token sind auf dem Schmuckmarkt wegen der geringen Konkurrenz sehr gefragt, - Boris Smitski, ??? ...
Neue Doppelspitze bei der ParshipMeet Group (FOTO)
Dieselgate 2.0 der Volkswagen AG: VW Passat von 2017 mit Vierzylinder-Dieselmotor des Typs EA288 manipuliert! (FOTO)
Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt prüft weitere Schritte im Fiat Abgasskandal: Tausenden Wohnmobilbesitzern droht Ärger
Landgericht Nürnberg verurteilt Stellantis im Diesel-Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler / Dr. ...
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:46 UhrEANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
09.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Starker Wochenausklang
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.07.21EANS-News: Wienerberger broadens its position as a full-range system provider in the UK and Ireland
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
09.07.21Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
05.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Freundlicher Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.07.21EANS-News: Wienerberger Performance in Q2 2021 auf Rekordniveau
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
05.07.21Wienerberger Half Year EBITDA EUR 305 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.06.21EANS-News: Wienerberger takes sustainability management to the next level - IMAGE
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX freundlich
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte