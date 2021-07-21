EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger evaluates sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
21.07.2021
Vienna - Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company")
has decided to evaluate the sale of up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN
AT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, to institutional
investors by means of an accelerated private placement (accelerated
bookbuilding) and by excluding acquisition (subscription) rights of existing
shareholders.
In accordance with statutory requirements, the Company intends to publish a
report on the exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights in connection with
a possible sale of treasury shares on its official website registered in the
Companies Register on or about 23 July 2021.
The exact timing and conditions of a potential transaction depend in particular
on the capital markets environment, interest of potential investors and approval
by the Company's supervisory board, which can be obtained after expiry of 2
weeks from publication of the aforementioned report at the earliest.
Sales proceeds resulting from a potential transaction could be used, amongst
others, to take advantage of growth opportunities in water and energy management
within Wienerberger Piping Solutions and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer
This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to
purchase any shares referred to herein in any jurisdiction, including in the
United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document has been
prepared solely for the purpose of complying with mandatory laws. The
information set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction where
such distribution is unlawful and any recipients are requested to inform
themselves about and to observe such restrictions.
A potential sale of the shares referred to herein by Wienerberger AG, if any,
will only be made in accordance with all applicable corporate and securities
laws, including lapse of the statutory period for excluding purchase rights of
existing shareholders and required corporate approvals having been obtained.
In case of launching a potential transaction, any shares referred to herein will
exclusively be offered or sold in reliance on any applicable exemptions from
prospectus or registration requirements in any jurisdiction, including in the
European Union and the United States of America.
Further inquiry note:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com
Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706
