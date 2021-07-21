EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger evaluates sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 21.07.2021, 18:55 | 44 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 18:55 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Company Information

21.07.2021



Vienna - Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company")

has decided to evaluate the sale of up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN

AT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, to institutional

investors by means of an accelerated private placement (accelerated

bookbuilding) and by excluding acquisition (subscription) rights of existing

shareholders.



In accordance with statutory requirements, the Company intends to publish a

report on the exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights in connection with

a possible sale of treasury shares on its official website registered in the

Companies Register on or about 23 July 2021.



The exact timing and conditions of a potential transaction depend in particular

on the capital markets environment, interest of potential investors and approval

by the Company's supervisory board, which can be obtained after expiry of 2

weeks from publication of the aforementioned report at the earliest.



Sales proceeds resulting from a potential transaction could be used, amongst

others, to take advantage of growth opportunities in water and energy management

within Wienerberger Piping Solutions and for general corporate purposes.





Disclaimer



This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to

purchase any shares referred to herein in any jurisdiction, including in the

United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document has been

prepared solely for the purpose of complying with mandatory laws. The

information set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction where

such distribution is unlawful and any recipients are requested to inform

themselves about and to observe such restrictions.



A potential sale of the shares referred to herein by Wienerberger AG, if any,

will only be made in accordance with all applicable corporate and securities

laws, including lapse of the statutory period for excluding purchase rights of

existing shareholders and required corporate approvals having been obtained.



In case of launching a potential transaction, any shares referred to herein will

exclusively be offered or sold in reliance on any applicable exemptions from

prospectus or registration requirements in any jurisdiction, including in the

European Union and the United States of America.









Further inquiry note:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office@wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4974925

OTS: Wienerberger AG

ISIN: AT0000831706





Wienerberger Aktie





