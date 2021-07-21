Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
Supported by Adcore's recent CAD$4.1M public offering, Amphy plans to rapidly expand enrollment in its 800+ classes, diversify class inventory and continue expanding the platform to offer users a robust selection of features
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the official launch of Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Adcore is committed to support the expansion of Amphy through capital investment, technical backing and marketing expertise to ensure its successful launch and ongoing development. Amphy is poised to capitalize on the rapid rise in online learning, particularly ‘live' learning, which has seen dramatic acceleration as consumers increasingly sought socially distant educational experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The platform launched its beta only 6 months ago and has already screened and onboarded 200+ teachers and is actively offering 800 classes across 70 categories to thousands of students. Amphy connects local teachers to a global audience, previously out of reach, while also allowing them full flexibility to set their own pricing and schedules. When they join the virtual Amphy community, teachers gain access to ongoing community events, competitions, enrichment workshops, and promotional opportunities. The often chaotic process of collecting payments, scheduling, sending reminders, and other administrative elements are automated by Amphy, so teachers can focus on what's important: helping their students learn.
Students on Amphy's platform can finally shift away from the static, non-interactive learning offered by pre-recorded classes, to actively participate in live classes tailored to their individual needs. The benefits of Amphy's live approach include a sense of personal connection and belonging with both teachers and peers, accountability that leads to a long-term commitment to lessons, and personalized feedback - like correcting a foreign language pronunciation or having the ability to ask a cooking class teacher in real-time about an ingredient substitution - that can only be gained from live interaction.
