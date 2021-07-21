Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace

Supported by Adcore's recent CAD$4.1M public offering, Amphy plans to rapidly expand enrollment in its 800+ classes, diversify class inventory and continue expanding the platform to offer users a robust selection of featuresTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE …

Supported by Adcore's recent CAD$4.1M public offering, Amphy plans to rapidly expand enrollment in its 800+ classes, diversify class inventory and continue expanding the platform to offer users a robust selection of features TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the official launch of Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Adcore is committed to support the expansion of Amphy through capital investment, technical backing and marketing expertise to ensure its successful launch and ongoing development. Amphy is poised to capitalize on the rapid rise in online learning, particularly ‘live' learning, which has seen dramatic acceleration as consumers increasingly sought socially distant educational experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.