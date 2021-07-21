checkAd

Investor Advisory Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Event

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:

Scotiabank Investor Q&A Session
Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Jonathan Vaas, vice president Investor Relations

Audio of this presentation will be webcast from Adobe’s Investor Relations website at www.adobe.com/ADBE. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

