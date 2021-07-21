Warner Music Group Corp. To Conduct Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, August 3, 2021

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021, and will hold an earnings conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To access the conference call, please dial (833) 646-0491 or (918) 922-6618. The passcode for the call is “Warner Music.” We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you do not anticipate asking a question, we recommend joining via the webcast at www.wmg.com. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 3953499.