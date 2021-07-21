DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Offer alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield 21-Jul-2021 / 19:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield



Hamburg, July 21, 2021 - alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) takes note of the press rumours with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield Asset Management Inc ("Brookfield"). As a matter of policy, alstria does not comment on market speculation. alstria confirms that Brookfield has been a longstanding shareholder of the Company and according to the latest voting right notification dated July 1, 2021 holds 8.35% of alstria's shares outstanding. alstria was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeover offer but is currently not in negotiations with Brookfield about a potential takeover offer.



Contact:

alstria office REIT-AG

Julius Stinauer

Teamleader IR/PR

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 226 341 344

jstinauer@alstria.de



Further information:

www.alstria.de

www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT

www.beehive.work

linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag





About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of March 31, 2021, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.6 billion.