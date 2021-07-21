checkAd

Alstria Says Aware Brookfield May Explore Takeover; Currently Not in Talks

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 19:13  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Alstria Office responds to market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield.Alstria Office was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeoverAlstria Office says currently not in negotiations with …

  • (PLX AI) – Alstria Office responds to market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield.
  • Alstria Office was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeover
  • Alstria Office says currently not in negotiations with Brookfield
  • Alstria confirms that Brookfield has been a longstanding shareholder of the Company and according to the latest voting right notification dated July 1, 2021 holds 8.35% of Alstria's shares outstanding
alstria office REIT-Aktiengesellschaft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alstria Says Aware Brookfield May Explore Takeover; Currently Not in Talks (PLX AI) – Alstria Office responds to market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield.Alstria Office was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeoverAlstria Office says currently not in negotiations with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAP Falls 3% Despite Earnings Beat as Tiny Guidance Upgrade Disappoints
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Vallourec Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 475-525 Million from EUR 350-400 Million
Rheinmetall Gets Contract with EUR 178 Million Potential from Bundeswehr
Munich Re Rises as Bank of America Says Buy at Attractive Entry Point
EDP Sells Portugal Tariff Deficit for EUR 503 Million
EDPR Buys 544 MW Wind & Solar Portfolio in UK for GBP 71 Million
Software AG Q2 Revenue, EBIT Better Than Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Bayer's Verquvo Approved in EU for Chronic Heart Failure
Novartis Muted Reaction Expected as Earnings Beat Tempered by Unchanged Guidance
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
PREVIEW: Husqvarna Seen Delivering Another Good Quarter, but Will It Be Enough to Refuel Shares?
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs
Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China
NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:11 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von Brookfield (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19:11 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von Brookfield
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19:11 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:16 UhrAktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax beschleunigt Erholung vor der EZB-Sitzung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17:04 UhrROUNDUP/Kreise: Brookfield arbeitet an Angebot für Alstria Office - Aktie steigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:34 UhrKreise: Brookfield denkt über Angebot für Alstria Office nach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21NORDLB stuft Alstria Office auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
01.07.21ANALYSE: Metzler ordnet 'Top 10 Liste' neu - Etwas mehr Wachstum im Fokus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten