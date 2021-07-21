Alstria Says Aware Brookfield May Explore Takeover; Currently Not in Talks
(PLX AI) – Alstria Office responds to market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield.Alstria Office was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeoverAlstria Office says currently not in negotiations with …
- (PLX AI) – Alstria Office responds to market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield.
- Alstria Office was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeover
- Alstria Office says currently not in negotiations with Brookfield
- Alstria confirms that Brookfield has been a longstanding shareholder of the Company and according to the latest voting right notification dated July 1, 2021 holds 8.35% of Alstria's shares outstanding
