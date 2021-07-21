checkAd

Inseego Corp. to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

Inseego Corp., (NASDAQ: INSG) a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego chairman and CEO Dan Mondor will present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. The company will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day by appointment only.

Interested parties may tune in to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego’s management team, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Inseego investor relations at Investor.Relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp.

Wertpapier


