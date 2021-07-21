Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable September 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2021. …



