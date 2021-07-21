Hollywood Film Producer Vance Owen Joins HQGE's Big M Entertainment Pictures Production Team as Executive Producer for “Trees”, “Coastline”, and Future Projects

In addition to being an accomplished attorney, Mr. Owen has a distinguished career in film production, including a long list of feature films that have starred some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and brightest stars. For his most recent project (2021) he co-wrote and produced “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” starring Al Pacino and Meadow Williams. Prior to that he had already received broad acclaim as Executive Producer of the feature film “Gotti”, which starred John Travolta, and an impressive list of producing credits on projects starring Hollywood A-Listers Robert DeNiro, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michael Douglas, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, Nicholas Cage, Bruce Willis, 50 Cent, Liam Hemsworth, Hayden Christensen and more.

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) reported today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has reached an agreement with Hollywood Film Producer Vance Owen to join BMEP’s Production Team. Mr. Owen will immediately join the team as Executive Producer on both of BMEP’s environmentally focused documentaries “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” and “Coastline”, and will be similarly involved in certain additional BMEP projects going forward.

Mr. Owen’s impact will be felt immediately as he joins an all-star production crew for BMEP’s full length documentary film “Trees – A Planetary Treasure”. “Trees” is narrated by Academy Award and Golden Globe Nominee Eric Roberts (Batman, The Expendables) with Original Music by Hosam Ibrahim (Passion of the Christ, Don’t Mess with the Zohan). Mr. Owen will also begin immediately on the “Coastline” project, another of BMEP’s projects currently in development/production.

Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP stated, “Vance Owen is in a class of his own and brings with him an abundance of talent and experience, a strong work ethic and an amazing vision that always reaches above and beyond. I consider him to be both a great friend and a strong professional ally. He consistently strives for the best in his projects and his ability to align and attract top rate talent and elicit excellence in performance is remarkable. I am proud that he has joined us in our journey and excited about the potential he brings to our current and future projects.”

Mr. Owen added, “Marvin is both a friend and a creative partner and a genuinely unique talent who within moments can go from discussion to mapping out a game plan for a project – he really covers multiple genres impressively. I’m looking forward both to ‘Trees’ and ‘Coastline’ and to what we can create for future release. BMEP’s project list always includes a wide range of choices and genres, which makes producing with someone like Marvin even more exciting.”

HQGE and BMEP also announced the following updates to their NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collections Update:

BMEP: TREES - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-trees-a-planetary-treasure

BMEP: COASTLINE - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-coastline

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.



Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

949-587-5155

info@hqgeinc.com