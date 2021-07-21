checkAd

Union Bankshares Announces Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 19:45  |  61   |   |   

MORRISVILLE, Vt., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - UNB) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. Consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $3.0 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.60 per share, for the same period in 2020 and $5.9 million, or $1.31 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.9 million, or $1.09 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Union continued its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") and originated $31.8 million in PPP loans in 2021. This was in addition to the $70.3 million in PPP loans originated in 2020, for a total of $102.1 million in origination under the PPP. As of June 30, 2021, $44.8 million in PPP loans have been forgiven by the SBA.

Second Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net income increased $323 thousand, or 12.1%, to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to increases in net interest income of $1.1 million, noninterest income of $151 thousand, and a reduction of $425 thousand in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expenses of $1.3 million and income tax expense of $116 thousand.

Net interest income improved to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.1 million, or 14.7%. The low interest rate environment continues to put downward pressure on earning asset yields, however, this is currently offset by the larger earning asset base and recognition of fee income on PPP loans. The low interest rate environment has also resulted in a decrease in interest expense despite the high levels of customer deposit balances.

The provision for loan losses was $75 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $500 thousand for the same period in 2020. The provision for the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by management's adjustment to the economic qualitative factors utilized to estimate the allowance for loan losses due to the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. The allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2021 is determined to be sufficient based on the current size and mix of the loan portfolio and assessment of qualitative factors.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Union Bankshares Announces Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend MORRISVILLE, Vt., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - UNB) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. Consolidated net income for the three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board