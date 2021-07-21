Apollo Strengthens Management Team and Initiates Strategic US Marketing Initiative

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“ Apollo ” or the “ Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF ) is pleased to provide the following corporate update, including additions to its management team and commencement of strategic marketing activities in the US.

Apollo is pleased to announce that Mr. Ignacio Rosado has been appointed as an Advisor to the Company. Mr. Rosado will provide strategic guidance to the executive team and will support the advancement of Apollo’s silver exploration and resource development project portfolio.

Mr. Rosado has deep technical, financial and operating experience. Most recently he was Chief Executive Officer of Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A., previously serving as deputy Chief Executive Officer. Other roles have previously included Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at Hochschild Mining Plc. and Senior Project Manager at McKinsey & Company. He has served on the Board of Directors of TSX listed companies: Lake Shore Gold Corp., Zincore Metals, Cordoba Minerals and Kaizen Discovery. Mr. Rosado holds a degree in Economics from Universidad del Pacifico and an MBA from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

In addition, Mr. Alan O’Connor has been appointed General Manager – Calico Silver District effective August 15, 2021. Mr. O’Connor will play a critical role in advancing the Waterloo and Langtry silver projects and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Mr. O’Connor was Operations Superintendent for De Beers Canada Ltd. Prior to this he held project manager roles for Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., and Stornoway Diamonds. He also has extensive international experience and has worked in the United States, Venezuela and Argentina. Mr. O’Connor holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Commenting on these management changes, Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff said, “I am pleased to welcome Ignacio and Alan to the team. Ignacio’s deep experience in the mining industry, specifically the silver sector, will be a great addition to our growing team. Alan’s project management and operating experience, gained while he managed large drilling programs in remote and difficult operating locations, will play a key role in the advancement of our Waterloo and Langtry silver-barite projects.”