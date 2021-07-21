checkAd

Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance in Newly Released Annual Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 20:21  |  52   |   |   

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced publication of its 24th annual sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs and initiatives. Hess Corporation’s 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

“Our longstanding commitment to sustainability guides our strategy and actions to create value for all of our stakeholders,” CEO John Hess said. “Our strategy aligns with the world’s growing need for the affordable, reliable and cleaner energy necessary to ensure human welfare and global economic development. At the same time, we recognize that climate change is the greatest scientific challenge of the 21st century and support the aim of the Paris Agreement and a global ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. We have set aggressive emission reduction targets and are investing in technological and scientific advances designed to reduce, capture and store carbon emissions.”

Hess Corporation’s 2020 Sustainability Report shows how sustainable business practices are integrated into the company’s strategy, goals and daily operations. Highlights include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: In 2020, Hess significantly outperformed its five year targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 25% and flaring intensity by 50% from its operated assets – reducing GHG emissions intensity and flaring intensity by 46% and 59%, respectively, compared to 2014 levels.

    Hess has set five year GHG reduction targets for 2025 – to reduce operated Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 44% and methane emissions intensity by 52% from 2017. These targets exceed the 22% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 assumed in the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Sustainable Development Scenario, which is consistent with the Paris Agreement’s less than 2°C ambition.

    The company also is contributing to groundbreaking work by the Salk Institute to develop plants with larger root systems that are capable of absorbing and storing potentially billions of tons of carbon per year from the atmosphere.
  • Conducting scenario based carbon asset risk assessments: In line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, Hess conducted an annual assessment using the supply and demand scenarios from the IEA to test the resilience of the company’s portfolio against a range of environmental policies and market conditions. Hess’ current asset portfolio is robust and its pipeline of forward investments is projected to provide strong financial returns under the IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario, which assumes all the pledges of the Paris Agreement are met.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Hess Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance in Newly Released Annual Sustainability Report Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced publication of its 24th annual sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Hess Corporation Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten