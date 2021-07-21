Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance in Newly Released Annual Sustainability Report
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced publication of its 24th annual sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs and initiatives. Hess Corporation’s 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.
“Our longstanding commitment to sustainability guides our strategy and actions to create value for all of our stakeholders,” CEO John Hess said. “Our strategy aligns with the world’s growing need for the affordable, reliable and cleaner energy necessary to ensure human welfare and global economic development. At the same time, we recognize that climate change is the greatest scientific challenge of the 21st century and support the aim of the Paris Agreement and a global ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. We have set aggressive emission reduction targets and are investing in technological and scientific advances designed to reduce, capture and store carbon emissions.”
Hess Corporation’s 2020 Sustainability Report shows how sustainable business practices are integrated into the company’s strategy, goals and daily operations. Highlights include:
-
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: In 2020, Hess significantly outperformed its five year targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 25% and flaring
intensity by 50% from its operated assets – reducing GHG emissions intensity and flaring intensity by 46% and 59%, respectively, compared to 2014 levels.
Hess has set five year GHG reduction targets for 2025 – to reduce operated Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 44% and methane emissions intensity by 52% from 2017. These targets exceed the 22% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 assumed in the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Sustainable Development Scenario, which is consistent with the Paris Agreement’s less than 2°C ambition.
The company also is contributing to groundbreaking work by the Salk Institute to develop plants with larger root systems that are capable of absorbing and storing potentially billions of tons of carbon per year from the atmosphere.
-
Conducting scenario based carbon asset risk assessments: In line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, Hess conducted an annual assessment
using the supply and demand scenarios from the IEA to test the resilience of the company’s portfolio against a range of environmental policies and market conditions. Hess’ current asset portfolio
is robust and its pipeline of forward investments is projected to provide strong financial returns under the IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario, which assumes all the pledges of the Paris
Agreement are met.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare