Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance in Newly Released Annual Sustainability Report

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced publication of its 24th annual sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs and initiatives. Hess Corporation’s 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

“Our longstanding commitment to sustainability guides our strategy and actions to create value for all of our stakeholders,” CEO John Hess said. “Our strategy aligns with the world’s growing need for the affordable, reliable and cleaner energy necessary to ensure human welfare and global economic development. At the same time, we recognize that climate change is the greatest scientific challenge of the 21st century and support the aim of the Paris Agreement and a global ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. We have set aggressive emission reduction targets and are investing in technological and scientific advances designed to reduce, capture and store carbon emissions.”