checkAd

InDex Pharmaceuticals receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 20:24  |  33   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the Swedish Medical Products Agency (MPA) has given approval to start the phase III clinical study CONCLUDE in Sweden. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the first-in-class TLR9 agonist cobitolimod for the treatment of moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis.

"We are very pleased to have received approval from the MPA to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod, and we plan to initiate patient recruitment in Sweden and other countries after the summer," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "This first regulatory approval to start the phase III study marks a significant step towards providing a new type of treatment to patients suffering from ulcerative colitis, which is a debilitating disease with an enduring unmet medical need".

CONCLUDE is a global phase III study that will be conducted at several hundred clinics in over 30 countries. The process of applying for and obtaining approval from the relevant authorities in the participating countries is ongoing. It is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical study to evaluate cobitolimod as a novel treatment for patients with moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis.

The induction study will include 440 patients, and the primary endpoint will be clinical remission at week 6. Apart from the dosing 250 mg x 2, which was the highest dose and the one that showed the best efficacy in the phase IIb study CONDUCT, the phase III study will also evaluate a higher dose, 500 mg x 2, in an adaptive study design. Patients responding to cobitolimod in the induction study will be eligible to continue in a one-year maintenance study, where they will be treated with either cobitolimod or placebo.

For more information:
Peter Zerhouni, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication
This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 20:15 CET on July 21, 2021.

Cobitolimod in brief
Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod met the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT and demonstrated an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety. The results have been published in the reputable medical journal, The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Data from four previous completed placebo-controlled clinical trials support the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the CONDUCT study.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief
InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-receives-first-regulatory-approval-to-start-the-phase-iii-study-conclude-with-,c3388127

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3388127/1447322.pdf

InDex receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InDex Pharmaceuticals receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the Swedish Medical Products Agency (MPA) has given approval to start the phase III clinical study CONCLUDE in Sweden. The study will evaluate the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
Thunes acquires Limonetik to accelerate rollout of global payment collections
IoT Medical Devices Market worth $94.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Straive Introduces Straive Data Platform (SDP): An End-to-End Data Management Platform Focused on Unstructured Data Solutions
Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Sales to surpass US$35bn in 2031 as Market Continues to Witness a Slew of Product Launches: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Stora Enso and Tetra Pak join forces to triple the recycling capacity of beverage cartons in Poland
VTEX Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Repurposing Fossil Fuel Assets: New Options Available Says IDTechEx
Clarivate Introduces Cortellis Supply Chain Network, a Revolutionary Digital Partnering Solution
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom