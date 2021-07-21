CORRECTING and REPLACING – SigmaTron International, Inc. and Wagz, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by SigmaTron International, Inc., please note that the Wagz website should be www.wagz.com, not www.wags.com as originally written. The corrected release follows:

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) (“SigmaTron”), an electronic manufacturing services company, and Wagz, Inc. (“Wagz”), a privately held pet technology (“Pet Tech”) company, today announced that they have executed a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Agreement”). This follows the announcement last year on June 4, 2020 that the parties had executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) relating to a proposed business combination. The LOI served as a framework that led to the Agreement between the two companies. Under the Agreement SigmaTron would issue 2,443,870 shares of Common Stock of SigmaTron to the shareholders of Wagz. This would result in the stockholders of Wagz owning up to approximately 28% of SigmaTron, and Wagz operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SigmaTron. Currently, it is expected that the deal will close by the end of September 2021 and is subject to the achievement of certain milestones and the satisfaction of conditions by both parties prior to closing. At this time, there are no plans to raise additional capital as the projected growth is expected to be funded by SigmaTron’s available line of credit.



Commenting on the proposed transaction, Gary R. Fairhead, SigmaTron’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “While it has taken us longer than anticipated to get to this position since we first announced the LOI in June of 2020, the fundamentals driving the attractiveness of the opportunity have strengthened in the interim. The Pet Tech market has continued to grow as projected by market analysts and the pet space remains active and robust. The pandemic has increased pet ownership worldwide, creating greater opportunities for the products that fall under the Wagz strategic vision. Some of the specific drivers of the deal, including Wagz prospective customers, have changed since we first announced the deal. However, the opportunities remain as Wagz expects to launch the Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar shortly, which will be manufactured by SigmaTron. We continue to believe that combining an Internet of Things (“IoT”) company in a growing market that provides recurring revenue opportunities with a global electronic manufacturing services company will bring value to all of our stockholders.”