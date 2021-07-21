Awilco Drilling PLC – First-tier Tribunal Judgement in WilHunter (UK) Ltd. Tax Case

WilHunter (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Awilco Drilling PLC has been unsuccessful in its appeal to the First-tier Tribunal against an assessment to UK corporation tax of £6.8 million, in connection with the tax treatment of a fee arising in 2015 on the termination of a drilling contract for the WilHunter rig.



WilHunter (UK) Limited believes that there are procedural and substantive grounds for challenging the decision made by the First-tier Tribunal, and will be making an application to the Tribunal for the decision to be set aside and re-made. Subject to the outcome of this application, WilHunter (UK) Limited will also consider applying for permission to appeal to the Upper Tribunal.