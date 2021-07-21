Elmira Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings

"We are pleased with the improvement in earnings and net interest margin through the first half of the year," said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, “the Bank has successfully navigated through the COVID pandemic up to this point, but we recognize our local economies still face challenges ahead. We are focused on serving our customers and helping our communities return to normal as COVID restrictions continue to be lifted.”

Net income totaled $2,606,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $679,000 or 35% from the $1,927,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2020. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $485,000, an increase in net interest income of $443,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $475,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $438,000, and an increase in tax expense of $286,000.

Net income totaled $1,402,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $493,000 or 54% from the $909,000 recorded for the same period in 2020. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $203,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $181,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $575,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $301,000 and an increase in tax expense of $165,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were both $.74 per share compared to $.55 per share for both for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were both $.40 per share compared to $.26 per share for both for the same period in 2020.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.53% compared to 3.07% for the same period in 2020. The yield on average earning assets was 4.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 4.24% for the same period in 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was .70% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.38% for the same period in 2020.

The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.48% compared to 2.98% for the same period in 2020. The average yield on earning assets was 4.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 4.11% for the same period in 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was .62% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.32% for the same period in 2020.

Assets

Total assets increased $4.1 million or 0.6% to $648.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $644.6 million at December 31, 2020. Loans, including loans held for sale, decreased 2.5% to $476.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $1.0 million from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents were $107.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $18.7 million from December 31, 2020 when cash totaled $89.2 million.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.07% at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 0.05% compared to 0.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Liabilities

Deposits total $551.2 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.2 million or 0.8% from the December 31, 2020 total of $547.0 million. Borrowed funds totaled $26.0 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.0 million from December 31, 2020 when borrowed funds totaled $29.0 million.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $1,614,000 to $62.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $17.57 at June 30, 2021, compared to $17.23 at December 31, 2020. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.15 and $0.30 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $0.15 and $0.38 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $648.7 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30,

December 31,

2021 2020 % Change

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 107,383 $ 88,536 21.3 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 488 651 -25.0 % Total cash and cash equivalents 107,871 89,187 20.9 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 5,082 6,125 -17.0 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $6,571 at June 30, 2021, and $7,211 at December 31, 2020 6,339 6,597 -3.9 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 8,290 9,054 -8.4 % Loans held for sale 5,860 5,408 8.4 % Loans receivable 471,062 483,768 -2.6 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,791 5,755 0.6 % Net loans 465,271 478,013 -2.7 % Premises and equipment, net 15,595 15,876 -1.8 % Bank-owned life insurance 15,700 15,410 1.9 % Accrued interest receivable 1,375 1,564 -12.1 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 4,983 5,033 -1.0 % Total assets $ 648,686 $ 644,587 0.6 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 551,245 $ 547,021 0.8 % Borrowings 26,000 29,000 -10.3 % Other liabilities 9,066 7,805 16.2 % Total liabilities 586,311 583,826 0.4 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at June 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,641,487 shares issued and 3,547,604 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 outstanding at December 31, 2020 3,641 3,617 0.7 % Additional paid-in capital 54,331 54,255 0.1 % Retained earnings 6,740 5,197 29.7 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 115 144 -20.1 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 62,325 60,711 2.7 % Noncontrolling interest 50 50 0.0 % Total shareholders' equity 62,375 60,761 2.7 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 648,686 $ 644,587 0.6 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months June 30, Ended June 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 4,861 $ 5,451 -10.8 % $ 10,073 $ 11,073 -9.0 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 130 177 -26.6 % 273 390 -30.0 % Non-taxable 67 72 -6.9 % 136 154 -11.7 % Total interest and dividend income 5,058 5,700 -11.3 % 10,482 11,617 -9.8 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 544 1,342 -59.5 % 1,269 2,759 -54.0 % Interest on borrowings 174 221 -21.3 % 352 440 -20.0 % Total interest expense 718 1,563 -54.1 % 1,621 3,199 -49.3 % Net interest income 4,340 4,137 4.9 % 8,861 8,418 5.3 % Provision for loan losses - 575 -100.0 % 150 625 -76.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,340 3,562 21.8 % 8,711 7,793 11.8 % Noninterest income: Service fees 304 255 19.2 % 612 586 4.4 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 643 1,084 -40.7 % 1,854 1,519 22.1 % Other service fees 230 186 23.7 % 440 374 17.6 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 98 97 1.0 % 200 195 2.6 % Other 72 26 176.9 % 166 113 46.9 % Total noninterest income 1,347 1,648 -18.3 % 3,272 2,787 17.4 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,152 2,070 4.0 % 4,459 4,214 5.8 % Net occupancy 377 435 -13.3 % 1,003 829 21.0 % Equipment 384 385 -0.3 % 826 785 5.2 % Marketing and public relations 167 146 14.4 % 408 323 26.3 % Professional fees 157 149 5.4 % 304 315 -3.5 % Other 667 900 -25.9 % 1,604 1,700 -5.6 % Total noninterest expense 3,904 4,085 -4.4 % 8,604 8,166 5.4 % Income before income taxes 1,783 1,125 58.5 % 3,379 2,414 40.0 % Income taxes 381 216 76.4 % 773 487 58.7 % Net income 1,402 909 54.2 % 2,606 1,927 35.2 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank $ 1,402 $ 909 54.2 % $ 2,606 $ 1,927 35.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.26 53.8 % $ 0.74 $ 0.55 34.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.26 53.8 % $ 0.74 $ 0.55 34.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,519,141 3,507,136 0.3 % 3,516,924 3,505,240 0.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,520,074 3,507,136 0.4 % 3,517,694 3,506,864 0.3 % Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 0.0 % $ 0.30 $ 0.38 -21.1 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate

Loans $ 477,423 $ 4,861 4.06 % $ 528,659 $ 5,451 4.12 % Short-term investments 429 - 0.02 1,328 - 0.02 Securities 20,207 197 3.91 24,909 249 4.01 Total interest-earning assets 498,059 5,058 4.05 554,896 5,700 4.11 Noninterest-earning assets 155,769 92,109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 653,828 $ 647,005 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 436,184 $ 544 0.50 $ 431,681 $ 1,342 1.25 Borrowings 26,000 174 2.64 43,583 221 2.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 462,184 718 0.62 475,264 1,563 1.32 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 129,345 111,951 Shareholders' equity 62,299 59,790 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 653,828 $ 647,005 Interest rate spread 3.43 % 2.79 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,340 3.48 % $ 4,137 2.98 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 481,512 $ 10,073 4.19 % $ 520,069 $ 11,073 4.25 % Short-term investments 523 - 0.02 1,037 1 0.27 Securities 20,733 409 3.96 26,364 543 4.12 Total interest-earning assets 502,768 10,482 4.17 547,470 11,617 4.24 Noninterest-earning assets 148,290 75,922 TOTAL ASSETS $ 651,058 $ 623,392 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 436,456 $ 1,269 0.59 $ 426,337 $ 2,759 1.30 Borrowings 26,464 352 2.64 37,669 440 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 462,920 1,621 0.70 464,006 3,199 1.38 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 126,196 99,925 Shareholders' equity 61,942 59,461 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 651,058 $ 623,392 Interest rate spread 3.47 % 2.86 % Net interest income/margin $ 8,861 3.53 % $ 8,418 3.07 %





Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Operating Data Net income $ 1,402 $ 1,204 $ 1,284 $ 948 $ 909 Net interest income 4,340 4,521 4,310 3,852 4,137 Provision for loan losses - 150 375 450 575 Non-interest income 1,347 1,925 2,504 1,928 1,648 Non-interest expense 3,904 4,700 4,771 4,155 4,085 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.24 % 2.81 % 2.98 % Annualized return on average assets 0.86 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.55 % 0.57 % Annualized return on average equity 9.03 % 7.93 % 8.40 % 6.27 % 6.12 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs 74 40 38 57 116 Efficiency ratio 68.6 % 72.9 % 70.0 % 71.9 % 70.6 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share 0.40 0.34 0.37 0.27 0.26 Dividend declared per share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Book value 17.57 17.34 17.23 17.01 16.87 Common stock price: High 15.05 15.96 13.25 11.18 13.39 Low 13.23 11.48 10.44 10.30 10.49 Close 14.31 13.50 11.50 11.02 11.00 Weighted average common shares: Basic 3,519 3,515 3,512 3,509 3,507 Fully diluted 3,520 3,515 3,512 3,509 3,507 End-of-period common shares: Issued 3,641 3,636 3,617 3,617 3,617 Treasury 94 94 94 94 94 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 648,686 $ 659,333 $ 644,587 $ 674,032 $ 675,862 Loans, net 465,271 476,383 478,013 504,946 518,698 Intangibles 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 Total deposits 551,245 562,893 547,021 551,350 551,225 Noninterest-bearing 121,534 121,101 109,346 107,423 109,985 Savings 93,351 87,228 82,573 79,492 79,150 NOW 111,343 111,414 100,293 98,464 91,166 Money Market 32,624 35,011 35,920 34,375 28,467 Time deposits 192,393 208,139 218,889 231,596 242,457 Total interest-bearing deposits 429,711 441,792 437,675 443,927 441,240 Shareholders' equity 62,375 61,462 60,761 59,960 59,496 Asset Quality Non-performing assets $ 5,023 $ 5,602 $ 5,304 $ 5,507 $ 5,578 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.77 % 0.85 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.83 % Allowance for loan losses 5,791 5,865 5,755 5,418 5,025 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 116.12 % 108.63 % 112.67 % 104.11 % 95.28 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.07 % 1.13 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Capitalization Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.62 % 9.32 % 9.43 % 8.90 % 8.80 %

