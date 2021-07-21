checkAd

The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 21:10  |  68   |   |   

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that Katrice Hardy has been named Executive Editor of The Dallas Morning News, effective August 12. Hardy becomes the first female and African American to hold this position, which continues her legacy of breaking both color and gender barriers, which she has done throughout her distinguished career.

The 26-year newspaper executive is Executive Editor of the Indianapolis Star and the Regional Editor for the Midwest of the USA Today Network. Her regional responsibilities include overseeing two dozen other newspapers and 300 staffers in three states, including the Louisville Courier-Journal. Her region also successfully launched the Spanish-language newsletter, La Estrella.

“We conducted a thorough search to find the best executive editor in the country, and I am confident we found that person in Katrice,” said Grant Moise, publisher of The Dallas Morning News. “Her journalistic wisdom and passionate leadership style are poised to help The News reach new heights. Throughout the search, it became increasingly clear Katrice is the ideal person to fill this important role.”

Under her leadership The Indianapolis Star has received several awards, most recently the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for its investigative report, “Mauled: When Police Dogs are Weapons,” which was produced in collaboration with The Marshall Project, AL.com and Invisible Institute. In addition, The Louisville Courier-Journal was a finalist for a 2021 Pulitzer Prize in two categories - Breaking News and Public Service - for its reporting on the police slaying of Breonna Taylor and the more than 180 consecutive days of protest it provoked in Louisville. Other honors include the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability, the National Headliners Award for “Mauled,” and the IRE Medal for “Careless”. Both projects also were 2021 finalists for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

“Katrice has a unique ability to deliver news that sophisticated audiences desire,” Moise said. “In her tenure at Gannett, she created award-winning newsrooms and has a track record of substantial audience growth.”

Recruited to Gannett in 2016, Hardy was Editor of The Greenville News and was given Regional Editor oversight for four other Gannett newspapers in North and South Carolina and Virginia. Two years later, she was promoted to the role of Regional Editor and led eight editors across more than a dozen news organizations from Louisiana to North Carolina. During this time, she grew The Greenville News’ reach and readership.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that Katrice Hardy has been named Executive Editor of The Dallas Morning News, effective August 12. Hardy becomes the first female and African American …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board