The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor

The 26-year newspaper executive is Executive Editor of the Indianapolis Star and the Regional Editor for the Midwest of the USA Today Network. Her regional responsibilities include overseeing two dozen other newspapers and 300 staffers in three states, including the Louisville Courier-Journal. Her region also successfully launched the Spanish-language newsletter, La Estrella.

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that Katrice Hardy has been named Executive Editor of The Dallas Morning News, effective August 12. Hardy becomes the first female and African American to hold this position, which continues her legacy of breaking both color and gender barriers, which she has done throughout her distinguished career.

“We conducted a thorough search to find the best executive editor in the country, and I am confident we found that person in Katrice,” said Grant Moise, publisher of The Dallas Morning News. “Her journalistic wisdom and passionate leadership style are poised to help The News reach new heights. Throughout the search, it became increasingly clear Katrice is the ideal person to fill this important role.”

Under her leadership The Indianapolis Star has received several awards, most recently the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for its investigative report, “Mauled: When Police Dogs are Weapons,” which was produced in collaboration with The Marshall Project, AL.com and Invisible Institute. In addition, The Louisville Courier-Journal was a finalist for a 2021 Pulitzer Prize in two categories - Breaking News and Public Service - for its reporting on the police slaying of Breonna Taylor and the more than 180 consecutive days of protest it provoked in Louisville. Other honors include the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability, the National Headliners Award for “Mauled,” and the IRE Medal for “Careless”. Both projects also were 2021 finalists for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

“Katrice has a unique ability to deliver news that sophisticated audiences desire,” Moise said. “In her tenure at Gannett, she created award-winning newsrooms and has a track record of substantial audience growth.”

Recruited to Gannett in 2016, Hardy was Editor of The Greenville News and was given Regional Editor oversight for four other Gannett newspapers in North and South Carolina and Virginia. Two years later, she was promoted to the role of Regional Editor and led eight editors across more than a dozen news organizations from Louisiana to North Carolina. During this time, she grew The Greenville News’ reach and readership.