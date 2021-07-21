checkAd

Summit Bank Announces New Advisory Board for Eugene/Springfield Market

Summit Bank, the fourth-largest bank headquartered in Oregon, today announced the formation of a Eugene/Springfield Advisory Board, comprised of six business leaders in the community. The advisory board will leverage their skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to Summit Bank’s Eugene/Springfield leadership team.

Kyle Hudson, IMA Financial/ KPD (Photo: Business Wire)

The new advisory board members are Kyle Hudson (CEO at IMA Financial/KPD), Paula Lafferty (CEO at SnoTemp), Rusty Rexius (Founder & Co-President at Rexius), Casey Roscoe (SVP at Seneca Sawmill Co.), Kelly Sutherland (Executive Director at Relief Nursery Eugene) and Scott Williams (Board Chairman at Hamilton Construction) “These six new advisory board members represent a significant milestone for the Bank as we work together to become Oregon’s leading business bank,” said Craig Wanichek, President and CEO of Summit Bank. “Our advisory board brings a diverse combination of leadership expertise and professional skills that will help us strengthen Summit Bank’s commitment to being the business bank of choice for small to medium size businesses headquartered in the State of Oregon.”

More information about the advisory board is below:

  • Kyle Hudson, IMA Financial/ KPD

Kyle is the CEO of k.p.d. insurance/ IMA Financial Group He is a Central California native and a graduate from Oregon State University. In 2003, Kyle joined k.p.d. insurance. Although new to the insurance industry that year, Kyle finished in the top 2% of students in the National Alliance for Insurance Education’s New Producer School. That resolve for excellence is key to his follow-through and attention to details with clients, carriers, and employees. Kyle holds the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor.

  • Paula Lafferty, SnoTemp

Paula is a third-generation shareholder and CEO at SnoTemp Cold Storage. She was born in Eugene and raised around the family business. She attended the University of Colorado and received a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and History. After a year of project work for SnoTemp, she set off to travel around Asia and South America, returning to live and work in Los Angeles. In 2010, she returned to Oregon and has worked in all areas at SnoTemp while the business more than doubled in size. She is passionate about working alongside family members to sustain and grow the family businesses. Paula served 10 years as a director for Broughton Lumber Company and volunteered as a director for the Willamette Valley Sustainable Foods Alliance. She is currently the president and chair of the Board of Directors of SnoTemp.

