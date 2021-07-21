Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

CORTLAND, Ohio, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

“In response to our continued solid earnings performance, we are pleased to be able to continue the quarterly cash dividend,” said James Gasior, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Cash dividends, along with our share price appreciation, provide an attractive return to our shareholders.” At the recent stock price of $26.80 per share, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.2% on an annualized basis.