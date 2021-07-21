People’s Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings

People’s Bank reported quarterly net income of $2,953,000, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the 2nd quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $1,385,000, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2020, a 56.4% increase. The bank recognized year-to-date net income of $5,846,000 versus $2,496,000 for the first half of 2020, a 57.3% increase from the prior year. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.37 per share, up from $1.31 per share for the same period of 2020, an 82.5% increase. Second quarter income continued to be positively impacted by PPP fee income due to pro-ration of the remaining unamortized origination processing fees at payoff. During the quarter, the bank had a credit to the provision for loan losses, in spite of achieved portfolio loan growth, as economic indicators utilized in the ALLL methodology continued to improve. Coupled with the bank’s recent acquisition of Willamette Community Bank (WMCB) in 1 st quarter, the bank was able to achieve higher earnings per share than in previous periods.

During the quarter, deposits declined $6.4 million, or an annualized 3.5%, as the bank utilized CDAR’s to assist with managing balance sheet growth, resulting in approximately $21.6 million that was taken off balance sheet. In addition, the bank evaluated and reduced deposit rates in the recently acquired WMCB division, as a means to assist with managing the bank’s overall net interest margin. This resulted in additional deposit attrition of approximately $14.0 million during the quarter. On an annual basis, deposits grew by $318.5 million, an 80.8% increase from June 30, 2020, due in large part to the bank’s acquisition of WMCB in first quarter, but also partly due to the bank’s participation in the PPP loan program, which has created significant liquidity in the banking system overall. We anticipate that some of the deposit growth from PPP will be temporary as bank clients look to make capital improvements and diversify investments as risk from the Pandemic eases over time.

Beginning in 2nd quarter, the bank began to deploy some of its excess liquidity to the investment portfolio as an alternative to deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank. Through the end of the quarter, the bank increased its investment portfolio by $52.5 million, a 101.7% increase from the prior quarter. This shift from overnight investments to a balanced investment time horizon will assist with managing the yield on earnings assets in the low-rate environment we are experiencing today without reducing liquidity.

As of June 30th, core portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $10.6 million during 2nd quarter, representing an annualized growth rate of 10.4%. The bank’s pipeline of approved credits remains strong, although some delays in funding have occurred due to increased time for completion of appraisals. In addition, increasing construction costs due to supply shortages have impacted construction costs in our markets.

Over the past year, the bank took an active role in originating loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) beginning in April 2020 with Round I and again during first quarter 2021 with the approval of Round II. These loans were used to support payroll and other eligible expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the initial round of PPP, the bank funded 1,056 PPP loans totaling $95.4 million (WMCB originated 148 PPP loans for $25.8 million reflected in the bank’s Q1 and Q2 PPP loan activity). Through the end of 2nd quarter, the bank received Round I forgiveness totaling $112.1 million, representing more than 95% of the loans funded through Round I.

The second round of PPP was opened at the beginning of Q1 2021. The second phase was opened to allow new borrowers to participate as well as allow certain eligible borrowers to take a second draw PPP loan. Through the sunset of Round II, the bank funded an additional $48.6 million representing 629 PPP loans and $2.8 million in PPP processing fees. Of the loans funded in Round II, 73 loans representing $3.2 million had been forgiven through by the end of 2nd quarter 2021. “With funding for Round 2 PPP discontinued in May, the bank now is focused on assisting clients with obtaining forgiveness,” commented Julia Beattie, President and Chief Credit Officer.

PPP Loan Activity To Date As of As of As of As of (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021* 3/31/2021* 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 # $$$ # $$$ # $$$ # $$$ PPP Loans Funded Round One (2020 - Phase I & II) 1,204 $121,199 1,204 $121,199 1,056 $95,387 1,056 $95,387 Round Two (2021) 629 $48,588 534 $45,993 - $0 - $0 PPP Loans Forgiven Round One (2020 - Phase I & II) 1139 $112,136 437 $65,540 34 $14,428 - $0 Round Two (2021) 73 $3,190 - $0 - $0 - $0 Net PPP Loans Outstanding Round One (2020 - Phase I & II) 65 $9,063 767 $55,659 1,022 $80,959 1,056 $95,387 Round Two (2021) 557 $45,398 534 $45,993 - $0 - $0 Total Actual Balances outstanding 622 $54,461 1,301 $101,652 1,022 $80,959 1,056 $95,387 * Includes PPP activity of Willamette Community Bank

During the quarter, the bank experienced a decrease in classified assets, primarily attributed to principal payments on non-accrual loans and a reduction in ORE. The ALLL for WMCB was eliminated at the completion of the merger and a fair value adjustment was applied to the outstanding portfolio. During 2nd quarter, the ALLL was updated based on new loan growth achieved during the quarter and updated economic expectations which were factored into the bank’s analysis. As of June 30, 2021, the ALLL was 0.92% of portfolio loans excluding PPP and the unallocated reserve stood at $1.02 million or 25.2% of the ALLL.

Second quarter 2021 non-interest income totaled $2.9 million, which represents an increase of $825 thousand over the 2nd quarter of 2020. During Q1 2021, the bank recognized a bargain gain of $2.3 million from its acquisition of WMCB, which was a one-time, non-recurring component of non-interest income. During the quarter, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $779 thousand, a 96.4% increase over the same quarter in 2020. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $263 thousand, or a 27.4% decrease from 2nd quarter 2020. “Over the past year, People’s Bank has performed extremely well during the pandemic, due in large part to the bank’s Steelhead Finance factoring and mortgage divisions, which have positively impacted the bank’s income during the low-rate environment,” commented Ken Trautman, CEO. “Mortgage slowed during the first quarter due to slightly higher interest rates and a lack of inventory in our markets coupled with staff turnover experienced during the quarter. Both the Steelhead and mortgage divisions are unique in that expenses can be scaled with changes in volume,” added Trautman.

Non-interest expense totaled $5,948,000 in 2nd quarter, down $1,737,000 from the first quarter. This was primarily the result of one-time merger related expenses of $2.87 million recognized when the merger with WMCB was completed in March 2021.

For the twelve months ending June 30, 2021, excluding one-time merger adjustments, earnings per share would have been $2.47, versus $1.21 for the same period ended June 30, 2020.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People’s Bank of Commerce’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, and Salem.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

(Dollars in 000's) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,752 $ 4,730 $ 2,819 $ 3,659 $ 3,398 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits 148,554 163,537 91,103 49,336 57,717 Investment securities 104,155 51,631 25,894 22,910 23,597 Loans held for sale 901 4,375 3,407 17,386 8,106 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 474,909 512,493 346,198 355,855 354,170 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 475,810 516,868 349,605 373,241 362,276 Allowance for loan losses (4,076 ) (4,325 ) (4,453 ) (4,271 ) (4,024 ) Premises and equipment, net 26,878 26,763 21,624 20,664 20,469 Bank owned life insurance 13,585 13,512 7,476 7,429 6,659 Other Assets 36,316 35,349 29,263 26,995 23,650 Total assets $ 805,973 $ 808,065 $ 523,331 $ 499,963 $ 493,742 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 317,837 $ 319,292 $ 231,095 $ 219,836 $ 199,808 Demand - interest bearing 112,945 110,350 54,806 54,711 46,396 Money market and savings 250,326 256,462 147,481 134,053 125,023 Time deposits of less than $250,000 20,613 21,022 19,149 20,012 20,897 Time deposits of more than $250,000 11,259 12,208 3,216 3,282 2,318 Total deposits $ 712,979 $ 719,334 $ 455,747 $ 431,894 $ 394,442 Borrowed funds 6,817 6,871 6,924 10,102 44,892 Other liabilities 11,107 9,738 7,824 7,115 5,466 Total liabilities $ 730,904 $ 735,943 $ 470,495 $ 449,111 $ 444,800 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock $ 57,104 $ 57,104 $ 40,379 $ 40,085 $ 40,082 Retained earnings 17,620 14,667 11,775 10,077 8,140 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 345 351 682 690 720 Total stockholders' equity $ 75,069 $ 72,122 $ 52,836 $ 50,852 $ 48,942 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 805,973 $ 808,065 $ 523,331 $ 499,963 $ 493,742

(Dollars in 000's) 2nd Quarter

2021 1st Quarter

2021 4th Quarter

2020 3rd Quarter

2020 2nd Quarter

2020 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 6,673 $ 5,195 $ 4,308 $ 4,065 $ 3,874 Investments 218 141 155 133 157 Federal funds sold and due from banks 50 53 30 28 26 Total interest income 6,941 5,389 4,493 4,226 4,057 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 264 200 176 177 181 Borrowed funds 15 14 26 41 67 Total interest expense 279 214 202 218 248 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,662 5,175 4,291 4,008 3,809 Provision for loan losses (249 ) (125 ) 182 247 644 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,911 5,300 4,109 3,761 3,165 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 108 78 57 55 54 Mortgage lending income 697 1,341 1,634 1,604 960 Steelhead finance income 1,587 1,308 1,239 1,074 808 Bargain purchase gain - 2,343 - - - BOLI Income 66 60 37 32 42 Other non-interest income 480 347 298 300 249 Total noninterest income 2,938 5,477 3,265 3,065 2,113 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,389 3,407 3,186 2,779 2,116 Occupancy & equipment expense 800 925 590 556 543 Advertising expense 392 388 277 182 71 Professional expenses 353 547 406 127 127 Data processing expense 333 2,067 242 222 210 Other operating expenses 682 351 356 481 430 Total noninterest expense 5,948 7,685 5,057 4,347 3,497 Income before taxes 3,901 3,092 2,317 2,479 1,781 Provision for income taxes 948 200 619 542 396 NET INCOME $ 2,953 $ 2,892 $ 1,698 $ 1,937 $ 1,385 Average shares outstanding 4,802,978 3,977,422 3,560,096 3,523,004 3,522,783 Earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.39

(Dollars in 000's) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Financial Highlights Total loans $ 475,810 $ 516,868 $ 349,605 $ 373,241 $ 362,276 Total deposits $ 712,979 $ 719,334 $ 455,747 $ 431,894 $ 394,442 Total assets $ 805,973 $ 808,065 $ 523,331 $ 499,963 $ 493,742 Net income $ 2,953 $ 2,892 $ 1,698 $ 1,937 $ 1,385 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 970 $ 679 $ 531 $ 399 $ 200 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ 308 $ 610 $ 751 $ 720 $ 506 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.82 % 1.31 % 1.58 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 16.05 % 19.11 % 13.10 % 15.55 % 11.53 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.75 % 3.68 % 3.61 % Yield on loans 5.39 % 5.11 % 4.66 % 4.36 % 4.61 % Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Efficiency ratio 61.96 % 72.15 % 66.93 % 61.46 % 59.05 % Full-time equivalent employees 138 143 106 103 102 Capital Leverage ratio 8.83 % 8.44 % 9.36 % 9.40 % 9.13 % Common equity tier 1 ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Tier 1 risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Total risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Book value per share $ 15.63 $ 15.02 $ 14.85 $ 14.43 $ 13.89 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 4,076 $ 4,325 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 $ 4,024 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 876 $ 1,134 $ 191 $ 129 $ 23 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,845 $ 2,162 $ 1,220 $ 1,157 $ 3,530 Classified assets(2) $ 3,138 $ 3,345 $ 2,550 $ 2,764 $ 5,268 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 0.86 % 0.84 % 1.68 % 1.32 % 1.12 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 465.33 % 381.44 % 3021.14 % 3771.15 % 17843.21 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.71 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 3.96 % 4.38 % 4.45 % 5.01 % 9.95 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.01 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 252,709 $ 215,168 $ 116,997 $ 72,246 $ 81,314 Total loans, net of allowance $ 471,734 $ 512,543 $ 345,152 $ 368,970 $ 358,252 Total earning assets $ 728,520 $ 732,036 $ 466,602 $ 445,487 $ 443,590 Total assets $ 805,973 $ 808,065 $ 523,331 $ 499,963 $ 493,742 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 317,837 $ 319,292 $ 231,095 $ 219,836 $ 199,808 Total deposits $ 712,979 $ 719,334 $ 455,747 $ 431,894 $ 394,442 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 228,874 $ 150,214 $ 98,223 $ 74,990 $ 92,612 Total loans, net of allowance $ 489,813 $ 397,195 $ 361,982 $ 364,508 $ 336,629 Total earning assets $ 722,830 $ 554,446 $ 460,205 $ 439,498 $ 429,242 Total assets $ 809,623 $ 635,535 $ 517,187 $ 491,041 $ 479,510 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 320,986 $ 167,266 $ 227,689 $ 209,581 $ 189,084 Total deposits $ 717,147 $ 525,064 $ 448,225 $ 412,206 $ 375,632

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005898/en/