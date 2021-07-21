TrustCo is Pleased to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results; Net Income up 28% over the Prior Year Quarter and 5.3% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

checkAd

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $14.4 million or $0.748 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $11.3 million or $0.584 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2020; and net income of $28.5 million or $1.478 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $24.6 million or $1.272 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.   For all periods presented, share and per share information has been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021. 

Summary
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “The people who make up the team at Trustco Bank are second to none. We have a deep and diverse talent pool that enables us to focus on short, medium, and long-term objectives all at the same time. The financial results announced today demonstrate the success of these multifaceted efforts. Working our way through and out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were true to our “Home Town Bank” motto and helped many people in the communities we serve, while simultaneously achieving meaningful shareholder value and return.”

We not only continued without interruption our long history of paying a meaningful dividend, we also won shareholder approval of a reverse stock split that we believe will improve the company’s position in the market by making our stock attractive to a wider audience. At the same time, we also supported food banks, renewed our commitments to distressed neighborhoods, invested in affordable housing programs, aided educational programs, and encouraged savings initiatives. We also continued to assist consumer and commercial customers as they worked their way out of the hardships of the past year and are happy to report that virtually all Trustco Bank borrowers who received pandemic relief are making payments as agreed.

Our team is never one to rest on its successes. Our entire management team, from those leading our branches to the heads of our internal departments, are focused on generating new business by reaching an ever-expanding consumer audience with our industry-leading residential mortgage products and developing new relationships with commercial customers who share our forward-looking and success-oriented vision. As always, we pursue these objectives with our trademark efficiency.

Details

Average loans were up $158.6 million or 3.8% in the second quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $193.9 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, loans in deferral were not material. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional 343 loans totaling $23 million in the first half of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, 526 PPP loans totaling $32 million remain outstanding. Average deposits were up $507.8 million or 10.8% for the second quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $701.8 million or 21.2% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $194.1 million or 13.9%, for the second quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $399.5 million or 26.6% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $87.5 million or 13.6%, and savings balances were up $214.8 million or 18.4%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.  

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.17% in the second quarter 2021 from 0.64% in the second quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates as a result of the ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2021 was 2.70%, down 11 basis points from 2.81% in the second quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to the decrease in market rates resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds, residential and variable rate loans.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $24.3 million or 4.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2021 were 0.95% and 10.05%, respectively, compared to 0.82% and 8.21% for the second quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.   As a result, full time equivalent employees decreased from the prior year and quarter partially due to a strategic realignment and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market. The Bank also purchased 20 thousand shares of stock under the announced Repurchase Plan. Additionally, as previously announced, the reverse split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 28, 2021. All prior period share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The board of directors believes that the Reverse Stock Split will likely result in a higher per share trading price, which is intended to generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The board of directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split will result in a number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.     

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $21.9 million at June 30, 2020. NPLs were 0.48% and 0.52% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 240.9% at June 30, 2021, compared to 219.5% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $22.8 million at June 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.15% as of both June 30, 2021 and 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $50.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $48.1 million at June 30, 2020. There was no provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2021 consistent with improved asset quality trends and economic conditions. Provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $2 million driven by the beginning of the uncertainty in the economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first.  The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company intends to adopt CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net recoveries for the second quarter 2021 were $164 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the second quarter 2020 of $11 thousand. The annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs ratio was (0.02)% and 0.00% for the second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively.

At June 30, 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.45%, compared to 9.75% at June 30, 2020. Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $30.00, up 4.6% compared to $28.67 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 147 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2021. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764. International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10158543. The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst210722.html, and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2021, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to the effect of our proposed reverse stock split of our common stock, including the impact of such split on the trading price of our common stock, our ability to retain customer products, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
   
Contact:  Robert Leonard
  Executive Vice President and 
  Chief Risk Officer
  (518) 381-3693
   


TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   6/30/2020
Summary of operations            
   Net interest income (TE) $ 40,122     40,107     37,681  
   Provision for loan losses   -     350     2,000  
   Noninterest income   4,688     4,428     3,426  
   Noninterest expense   25,440     25,335     23,932  
   Net income   14,433     14,083     11,254  
             
Per share (4)            
   Net income per share:            
       - Basic $ 0.749     0.730     0.584  
       - Diluted   0.748     0.730     0.584  
   Cash dividends   0.341     0.341     0.341  
   Book value at period end   30.00     29.60     28.67  
   Market price at period end   34.38     36.85     31.65  
             
At period end            
   Full time equivalent employees   769     820     806  
   Full service banking offices   147     148     148  
             
Performance ratios            
   Return on average assets   0.95   0.96     0.82  
   Return on average equity   10.05     10.01     8.21  
   Efficiency (1)   56.91     56.35     58.30  
   Net interest spread (TE)   2.66     2.74     2.69  
   Net interest margin (TE)   2.70     2.78     2.81  
   Dividend payout ratio   45.51     46.65     58.37  
             
Capital ratios at period end            
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   9.44  %   9.44     9.74  
   Consolidated equity to assets   9.45   9.44     9.75  
             
Asset quality analysis at period end            
   Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.48     0.51     0.52  
   Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.34     0.36     0.40  
   Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.15     1.17     1.15  
   Coverage ratio (3)   2.4x     2.3x     2.2x  
             
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
(4) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.    
 
TE = Taxable equivalent


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Six months ended
    06/30/21   06/30/20
Summary of operations        
   Net interest income (TE) $ 80,229     76,235  
   Provision for loan losses   350     4,000  
   Net gain on securities transactions   -     1,155  
   Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions   9,116     7,605  
   Noninterest expense   50,775     48,200  
   Net income   28,516     24,567  
         
Per share (2)        
   Net income per share:        
       - Basic $ 1.479     1.272  
       - Diluted   1.478     1.272  
   Cash dividends   0.681     0.681  
   Book value at period end   30.00     28.67  
   Market price at period end   34.38     31.65  
         
Performance ratios        
   Return on average assets   0.96     0.92  
   Return on average equity   10.03     9.04  
   Efficiency (1)   56.63     57.30  
   Net interest spread (TE)   2.70     2.80  
   Net interest margin (TE)   2.74     2.93  
   Dividend payout ratio   46.07     53.52  
         
(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
         
TE = Taxable equivalent.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Interest and dividend income:                    
   Interest and fees on loans $ 39,808     40,217     40,906     41,330     41,665  
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises   97     50     27     14     106  
       State and political subdivisions   -     1     2     1     2  
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
          obligations - residential   1,167     1,237     1,172     1,319     1,527  
       Corporate bonds   323     316     349     646     488  
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
          participation securities   193     206     212     216     229  
       Other securities   5     6     7     5     5  
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   1,785     1,816     1,769     2,201     2,357  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
          obligations - residential   111     123     129     138     162  
   Total interest on held to maturity securities   111     123     129     138     162  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   65     69     70     77     192  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   286     270     246     242     193  
   Total interest income   42,055     42,495     43,120     43,988     44,569  
                     
Interest expense:                    
   Interest on deposits:                    
       Interest-bearing checking   46     52     51     55     26  
       Savings   162     159     156     161     166  
       Money market deposit accounts   236     283     447     637     862  
       Time deposits   1,261     1,666     3,053     4,749     5,599  
   Interest on short-term borrowings   228     228     232     221     235  
   Total interest expense   1,933     2,388     3,939     5,823     6,888  
                     
   Net interest income   40,122     40,107     39,181     38,165     37,681  
                     
   Less: Provision for loan losses   -     350     600     1,000     2,000  
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses   40,122     39,757     38,581     37,165     35,681  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,999     2,035     1,527     1,784     1,368  
   Fees for services to customers   2,486     2,204     2,365     2,292     1,807  
   Other   203     189     177     265     251  
      Total noninterest income   4,688     4,428     4,069     4,341     3,426  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
   Salaries and employee benefits   12,403     12,425     11,727     10,899     11,648  
   Net occupancy expense   4,328     4,586     4,551     4,277     4,385  
   Equipment expense   1,600     1,631     1,621     1,607     1,606  
   Professional services   1,614     1,432     1,644     1,311     1,182  
   Outsourced services   2,169     2,250     1,925     1,875     1,875  
   Advertising expense   549     354     527     305     601  
   FDIC and other insurance   777     707     657     660     609  
   Other real estate (income) expense, net   (60 )   239     45     (115 )   (32 )
   Other   2,060     1,711     2,133     1,855     2,058  
      Total noninterest expenses   25,440     25,335     24,830     22,674     23,932  
                     
Income before taxes   19,370     18,850     17,820     18,832     15,175  
Income taxes   4,937     4,767     4,006     4,761     3,921  
                     
Net income $ 14,433     14,083     13,814     14,071     11,254  
                     
Net income per common share (1):                    
  - Basic $ 0.749     0.730     0.716     0.730     0.584  
                     
  - Diluted   0.748     0.730     0.716     0.730     0.584  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)   19,281     19,287     19,287     19,287     19,287  
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)   19,290     19,293     19,288     19,288     19,287  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 40,122     40,107     39,182     38,166     37,681  
                     
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.            


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Six months ended
    06/30/21   06/30/20
Interest and dividend income:        
  Interest and fees on loans $ 80,025     83,728  
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:        
     U. S. government sponsored enterprises   147     527  
     State and political subdivisions   1     3  
     Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage        
        obligations - residential   2,404     3,640  
     Corporate bonds   639     726  
     Small Business Administration - guaranteed        
        participation securities   399     474  
     Other securities   11     11  
        Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   3,601     5,381  
         
Interest on held to maturity securities:        
       Mortgage-backed securities-residential   234     337  
   Total interest on held to maturity securities   234     337  
         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   134     274  
         
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   556     1,460  
   Total interest income   84,550     91,180  
         
Interest expense:        
   Interest on deposits:        
       Interest-bearing checking   98     42  
       Savings   321     399  
       Money market deposit accounts   519     1,958  
       Time deposits   2,927     11,990  
   Interest on short-term borrowings   456     557  
   Total interest expense   4,321     14,946  
         
   Net interest income   80,229     76,234  
         
   Less: Provision for loan losses   350     4,000  
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses   79,879     72,234  
         
Noninterest income:        
   Trustco Financial Services income   4,034     2,968  
   Fees for services to customers   4,690     4,122  
   Net gain on securities transactions   -     1,155  
   Other   392     515  
      Total noninterest income   9,116     8,760  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
   Salaries and employee benefits   24,828     23,021  
   Net occupancy expense   8,914     8,691  
   Equipment expense   3,231     3,408  
   Professional services   3,046     2,663  
   Outsourced services   4,419     3,950  
   Advertising expense   903     1,089  
   FDIC and other insurance   1,484     903  
   Other real estate expense, net   179     162  
   Other   3,771     4,313  
      Total noninterest expenses   50,775     48,200  
         
Income before taxes   38,220     32,794  
Income taxes   9,704     8,227  
         
Net income $ 28,516     24,567  
         
Net income per common share (1):        
  - Basic $ 1.479     1.272  
         
  - Diluted   1.478     1.272  
         
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)   19,284     19,316  
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)   19,292     19,319  
         
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 80,229     76,235  
         
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 47,766     45,493     47,196     47,703     44,726  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   1,134,622     1,094,880     1,059,903     908,616     908,110  
        Total cash and cash equivalents   1,182,388     1,140,373     1,107,099     956,319     952,836  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises   74,579     74,465     19,968     29,996     -  
   States and political subdivisions   48     48     103     111     111  
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
      obligations - residential   315,656     348,317     316,158     309,768     331,469  
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
      participation securities   37,199     39,232     42,217     44,070     45,998  
   Corporate bonds   54,647     64,839     59,939     70,113     54,439  
   Other securities   686     686     686     685     685  
        Total securities available for sale   482,815     527,587     439,071     454,743     432,702  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
      obligations-residential   11,665     12,729     13,824     15,094     16,633  
        Total held to maturity securities   11,665     12,729     13,824     15,094     16,633  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,604     5,506     5,506     5,506     5,506  
                     
Loans:                    
   Commercial   214,164     217,021     212,492     231,663     231,212  
   Residential mortgage loans   3,892,351     3,807,837     3,780,167     3,724,746     3,681,898  
   Home equity line of credit   234,214     235,644     242,194     248,320     254,445  
   Installment loans   8,638     8,670     9,617     9,826     10,006  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,349,367     4,269,172     4,244,470     4,214,555     4,177,561  
                     
Less: Allowance for loan losses   50,155     49,991     49,595     49,123     48,144  
   Net loans   4,299,212     4,219,181     4,194,875     4,165,432     4,129,417  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   33,691     34,012     34,412     34,417     34,042  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   45,825     46,614     47,885     47,174     48,712  
Other assets   61,378     60,455     59,124     57,244     57,155  
                     
        Total assets $ 6,122,578     6,046,457     5,901,796     5,735,929     5,677,003  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
   Demand $ 765,193     718,343     652,756     635,345     612,960  
   Interest-bearing checking   1,152,901     1,141,595     1,086,558     1,024,290     1,001,592  
   Savings accounts   1,409,556     1,362,141     1,285,501     1,235,259     1,191,682  
   Money market deposit accounts   732,963     719,580     716,005     699,132     666,304  
   Time deposits   1,169,907     1,231,263     1,296,373     1,305,024     1,392,769  
      Total deposits   5,230,520     5,172,922     5,037,193     4,899,050     4,865,307  
                     
Short-term borrowings   237,791     229,950     214,755     193,455     177,278  
Operating lease liabilities   50,586     51,449     52,784     52,125     53,710  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   25,088     21,105     28,903     30,771     27,287  
                     
        Total liabilities   5,543,985     5,475,426     5,333,635     5,175,401     5,123,582  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock (1)   20,041     20,044     20,041     20,041     20,041  
Surplus (1)   256,536     256,674     256,606     256,605     256,601  
Undivided profits   329,350     321,486     313,974     306,741     299,239  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   7,840     7,268     11,936     11,537     11,936  
Treasury stock at cost   (35,174 )   (34,441 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )
                     
        Total shareholders' equity   578,593     571,031     568,161     560,528     553,421  
                     
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,122,578     6,046,457     5,901,796     5,735,929     5,677,003  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands) (1)   19,265     19,288     19,287     19,287     19,287  
                     
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.            


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Nonperforming Assets            
             
   New York and other states*            
   Loans in nonaccrual status:            
       Commercial $ 150   125   452   491   571  
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   18,466   19,826   19,379   19,977   20,215  
       Installment   43   32   43   49   6  
   Total non-accrual loans   18,659   19,983   19,874   20,517   20,792  
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   20   22   23   25   26  
   Total nonperforming loans   18,679   20,005   19,897   20,542   20,818  
   Other real estate owned   251   420   541   423   830  
   Total nonperforming assets $ 18,930   20,425   20,438   20,965   21,648  
             
   Florida            
   Loans in nonaccrual status:            
       Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111  
       Installment   -   -   -   -   -  
   Total non-accrual loans   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111  
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
   Total nonperforming loans   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111  
   Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
   Total nonperforming assets $ 2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111  
             
   Total            
   Loans in nonaccrual status:            
       Commercial $ 150   125   452   491   571  
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   20,608   21,452   20,566   21,231   21,326  
       Installment   43   32   43   49   6  
   Total non-accrual loans   20,801   21,609   21,061   21,771   21,903  
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   20   22   23   25   26  
   Total nonperforming loans   20,821   21,631   21,084   21,796   21,929  
   Other real estate owned   251   420   541   423   830  
   Total nonperforming assets $ 21,072   22,051   21,625   22,219   22,759  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
   New York and other states*            
   Commercial $ -   (32 ) 32   (1 ) (6 )
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (136 ) (2 ) (27 ) 4   (27 )
   Installment   (27 ) (14 ) 109   18   44  
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (163 ) (48 ) 114   21   11  
             
   Florida            
   Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (1 ) -   (1 ) -   -  
   Installment   -   2   15   -   -  
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (1 ) 2   14   -   -  
             
   Total            
   Commercial $ -   (32 ) 32   (1 ) (6 )
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (137 ) (2 ) (28 ) 4   (27 )
   Installment   (27 ) (12 ) 124   18   44  
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (164 ) (46 ) 128   21   11  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 20,821   21,631   21,084   21,796   21,929  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   21,072   22,051   21,625   22,219   22,759  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (164 ) (46 ) 128   21   11  
             
Allowance for loan losses (1)   50,155   49,991   49,595   49,123   48,144  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.48 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.52 % 0.52 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.34 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.40 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.15 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 %
Coverage ratio (1)   240.9 % 231.1 % 235.2 % 225.4 % 219.5 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   N/A   N/A   96.9x   584.8x   1094.2x  
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 74,971     97 0.52 % $ 23,291     106   1.83 %
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential   327,332     1,167 1.43     333,122     1,527   1.83  
   State and political subdivisions   48     - -     110     2   7.90  
   Corporate bonds   57,021     323 2.27     51,494     488   3.79  
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
      participation securities   36,839     193 2.09     45,260     229   2.03  
   Other   686     5 2.92     685     5   2.92  
                         
          Total securities available for sale   496,897     1,785 1.44     453,962     2,357   2.08  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   1,126,298     286 0.10     727,006     193   0.11  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential   12,179     111 3.67     17,199     162   3.75  
                         
          Total held to maturity securities   12,179     111 3.67     17,199     162   3.75  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,598     65 4.64     9,332     192   8.23  
                         
Commercial loans   214,912     2,608 4.85     223,002     2,610   4.68  
Residential mortgage loans   3,847,274     34,836 3.62     3,653,342     36,365   3.98  
Home equity lines of credit   234,476     2,211 3.78     260,029     2,515   3.89  
Installment loans   8,349     153 7.34     10,044     175   7.02  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,305,011     39,808 3.70     4,146,417     41,665   4.02  
                         
          Total interest earning assets   5,945,983     42,055 2.83     5,353,916     44,569   3.33  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (50,196 )           (46,832 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   197,561             195,815          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 6,093,348           $ 5,502,899          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
  Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,149,296     46 0.02 % $ 953,299     26   0.01 %
  Money market accounts   729,136     236 0.13     641,593     862   0.54  
  Savings   1,382,604     162 0.05     1,167,844     166   0.06  
  Time deposits   1,198,064     1,261 0.42     1,392,136     5,599   1.62  
                         
    Total interest bearing deposits   4,459,100     1,705 0.15     4,154,872     6,653   0.64  
Short-term borrowings   233,426     228 0.39     172,834     235   0.55  
                         
   Total interest bearing liabilities   4,692,526     1,933 0.17     4,327,706     6,888   0.64  
                         
Demand deposits   751,719             548,178          
Other liabilities   73,368             75,603          
Shareholders' equity   575,735             551,412          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,093,348           $ 5,502,899          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       40,122           37,681      
                         
Net interest spread         2.66 %         2.69 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.70 %         2.81 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       -           -      
                         
                         
Net interest income       40,122           37,681      
                         


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Six months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 63,374     147 0.46 % $ 57,830     527   1.82 %
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential   327,472     2,404 1.47     352,445     3,640   2.07  
   State and political subdivisions   49     1 6.60     112     4   7.74  
   Corporate bonds   60,160     639 2.12     39,913     726   3.64  
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
      participation securities   38,203     399 2.09     46,339     474   2.05  
   Other   687     11 3.20     685     11   3.21  
                         
          Total securities available for sale   489,945     3,601 1.47     497,324     5,382   2.16  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   1,078,201     556 0.10     569,541     1,460   0.52  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential   12,723     234 3.68     17,671     337   3.81  
                         
          Total held to maturity securities   12,723     234 3.68     17,671     337   3.81  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,552     134 4.83     9,258     274   5.92  
                         
Commercial loans   213,853     5,554 5.19     210,524     5,152   4.89  
Residential mortgage loans   3,818,426     69,687 3.65     3,627,535     72,826   4.02  
Home equity lines of credit   236,417     4,471 3.81     262,745     5,383   4.12  
Installment loans   8,573     313 7.37     10,380     367   7.11  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,277,269     80,025 3.75     4,111,184     83,728   4.08  
                         
          Total interest earning assets   5,863,690     84,550 2.89     5,204,978     91,181   3.51  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (50,071 )           (45,676 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   197,682             194,718          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 6,011,301           $ 5,354,020          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
  Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,117,113     98 0.02 % $ 912,226     42   0.01 %
  Money market accounts   727,363     519 0.14     627,897     1,958   0.63  
  Savings   1,349,013     321 0.05     1,142,201     399   0.07  
  Time deposits   1,229,838     2,927 0.48     1,381,025     11,990   1.75  
                         
   Total interest bearing deposits   4,423,327     3,865 0.18     4,063,349     14,389   0.71  
Short-term borrowings   228,643     456 0.40     163,251     557   0.69  
                         
   Total interest bearing liabilities   4,651,970     4,321 0.19     4,226,600     14,946   0.71  
                         
Demand deposits   712,790             503,327          
Other liabilities   73,276             77,303          
Shareholders' equity   573,265             546,790          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,011,301           $ 5,354,020          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       80,229           76,235      
                         
Net interest spread         2.70 %         2.80 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.74 %         2.93 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       -           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       80,229           76,234      
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020        
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,122,578   6,046,457   5,677,003          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   6,122,025   6,045,904   5,676,450          
                 
Equity (GAAP)   578,593   571,031   553,421          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   578,040   570,478   552,868          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.44 % 9.44 % 9.74 %        
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   9.45 % 9.44 % 9.75 %        
                 
    Three months ended     Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio   6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020     6/30/2021 6/30/2020
                 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 40,122   40,107   37,681     $ 80,229   76,235  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,688   4,428   3,426       9,116   8,760  
Less: Net gain on securities   -   -   -       -   1,155  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   44,810   44,535   41,107       89,345   83,840  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   25,440   25,335   23,932       50,775   48,200  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   (60 ) 239   (32 )     179   162  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   25,500   25,096   23,964       50,596   48,038  
                 
Efficiency Ratio   56.91 % 56.35 % 58.30 %     56.63 % 57.30 %

 





