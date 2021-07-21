checkAd

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2021 second quarter earnings release on August 4, 2021.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2021 second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 844-862-3710. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 612-979-9902. The conference ID number is 8140736.

The webcast URL is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yh6f347a. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.



Titel
Sabra Announces the Passing of Founding Board Member, Milt Walters
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in ASHA's Mid-Year Meeting
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by JMP
