Bloom Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on August 4, 2021 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT)/ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:

Dial in: Domestic (800) 585-8367 | International + 1 (416) 621-4642

Passcode: 7526169

The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

