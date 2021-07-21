CSX Announces Second Quarter EPS of $0.52, Including $0.12 Benefit from Sale of Property Rights to the Commonwealth of Virginia

These results include benefits from the sale of certain property rights in CSX-owned line segments to the Commonwealth of Virginia for passenger rail operations. The transaction favorably impacted operating income by $349 million, operating ratio by 11.7 percentage points, and earnings per share by $0.12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1,173 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $499 million, or $0.22 per share in the same period last year. Second quarter 2021 operating ratio was 43.4% compared to 63.3% in the prior year period.

“I want to thank all the CSX railroaders for their dedicated and unwavering focus on our customers as the economy has rebounded,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to providing customers a high quality service product, and will continue taking all necessary steps to meet their needs.”

Revenue for the second quarter increased 33 percent from the prior year to $2.99 billion, driven by growth across all lines of business. Expenses decreased 9 percent year over year to $1.30 billion and operating income improved to $1.69 billion for the quarter.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.