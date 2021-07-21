Hunter Hill Named Chief Digital Transformation Officer

Hill joined legacy IBERIABANK in 2009 to grow the bank’s commercial client base in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2014, he became New Orleans Market President. In his new role as Chief Digital Transformation Officer, he will be responsible for creating and driving enterprise digital vision, strategy and thought leadership across all lines of business (Retail, Private Client, Business Banking, Commercial and Specialty LOBs). The role will also include direct ownership of consumer digital (excluding VirtualBank), treasury management and payments, including strategy, sales, on-boarding and servicing. Hill will also serve on the Company’s Operating Committee and Technology Advisory Board.

Adams joined IBERIABANK in 2001 as one of the original members of the Commercial Banking team in New Orleans. During his tenure, Adams played a lead role in expanding the franchise in North Louisiana and on the Northshore, a rapidly growing area within the Greater New Orleans region. Currently, he serves as Commercial Banking Executive for the New Orleans market.

“We are pleased to announce our enhanced focus on digital banking,” said President and CEO of First Horizon Bryan Jordan said. “One of our top priorities is to advance our digital banking capabilities to efficiently meet the needs and expectations of our clients as technology changes and the innovation within our industry evolves.”

