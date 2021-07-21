checkAd

Hunter Hill Named Chief Digital Transformation Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 22:00  |  10   |   |   

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Bank has named Hunter Hill as Chief Digital Transformation Officer and promoted Tony Adams to New Orleans Market President.

Hill joined legacy IBERIABANK in 2009 to grow the bank’s commercial client base in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2014, he became New Orleans Market President. In his new role as Chief Digital Transformation Officer, he will be responsible for creating and driving enterprise digital vision, strategy and thought leadership across all lines of business (Retail, Private Client, Business Banking, Commercial and Specialty LOBs).  The role will also include direct ownership of consumer digital (excluding VirtualBank), treasury management and payments, including strategy, sales, on-boarding and servicing. Hill will also serve on the Company’s Operating Committee and Technology Advisory Board.

Adams joined IBERIABANK in 2001 as one of the original members of the Commercial Banking team in New Orleans. During his tenure, Adams played a lead role in expanding the franchise in North Louisiana and on the Northshore, a rapidly growing area within the Greater New Orleans region. Currently, he serves as Commercial Banking Executive for the New Orleans market.

“We are pleased to announce our enhanced focus on digital banking,” said President and CEO of First Horizon Bryan Jordan said. “One of our top priorities is to advance our digital banking capabilities to efficiently meet the needs and expectations of our clients as technology changes and the innovation within our industry evolves.”

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

Contact: Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President, Director of Communications, 337-521-4701

FHN-G





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hunter Hill Named Chief Digital Transformation Officer MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Horizon Bank has named Hunter Hill as Chief Digital Transformation Officer and promoted Tony Adams to New Orleans Market President. Hill joined legacy IBERIABANK in 2009 to grow the bank’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board