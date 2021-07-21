Amplify Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the U.S financial markets close on August 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 5076814) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com. A replay of the call will be available on Amplify’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 5076814) for a fourteen-day period following the call.



About Amplify Energy