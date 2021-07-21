checkAd

Credit Acceptance Honored by Crain’s Detroit Business

Southfield, Michigan, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named by Crain’s Detroit Business as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Detroit area. We're honored to receive Crain’s ‘Fast 50’ award for the eighth year in a row!

Fast 50 is based on a ranking of companies in Crain's database of private and publicly traded companies by percentage revenue growth between 2017 and 2020, and by dollar revenue growth during that same period. We were ranked #8 this year, the same ranking of a year ago.

This is the sixth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)
  • 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award
  • 2021 Nevada Top Workplaces (last two years in a row)
  • Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT (seven-time winner)
  • 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials (five-time winner)

 

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com




