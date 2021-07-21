checkAd

ACM Research to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021; Conference Call on August 6, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: 

   ACM Research Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2021) Earnings Call
When: 

   8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021
Webcast: 

   ir.acmrcsh.com/events


Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 6491014 to join the call.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (661) 567-1217 +1 (833) 562-0137
Hong Kong +852 58194851 +852 800966253
Mainland China +86 8008700169
+86 4006828609 		 


A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 13, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6491014.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (404) 537-3406 +1 (855) 859-2056
Hong Kong +852 30114541 +852 800930800
Mainland China +86 8008703720
+86 4006837185 		 


A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States   The Blueshirt Group
    Ralph Fong
    +1 (415) 489-2195
    ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
     
In China:   The Blueshirt Group Asia
    Gary Dvorchak, CFA
    +86 (138) 1079-1480
    gary@blueshirtgroup.com




