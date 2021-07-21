1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).



1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).