Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid

New lithium-ion battery delivers highest energy density in Eargo’s smallest device to date.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR) a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, has collaborated with battery maker VARTA AG to power the recently released Eargo 5, Eargo’s smallest and most advanced hearing aid to date.

A fully customized and rechargeable battery developed by VARTA provides up to five years of running time based on usage and the highest energy density in the smallest space. Eargo 5 is fully charged within four hours for up to 16 hours of continuous power. The lithium-ion technology of the battery enables faster and easier charging while meeting the highest levels of safety.

“VARTA has been a key partner to Eargo for over 6 years,” said Rory Pynenburg, Engineering Lead, Power Systems at Eargo. “With Eargo 5’s functionality, it became obvious that we would need more energy density; the switch to lithium ion not only allows this but also makes for a much more robust solution with faster, easier charging and a goal of supporting full runtime over several years.”

VARTA custom-developed the lithium-ion battery solution over a 15-month period and created a completely customized production line specifically for Eargo. The cell is produced climate-neutral in Germany.

“We start each day following our vision to create future battery solutions that enable an independent and fulfilling life in an inclusive society,” said Torsten Schmerer, General Manager Microbatteries, VARTA AG. “With the development process for the Eargo 5 our engineers, technicians and electrochemists once again proved that we develop batteries that meet even the most challenging demands for the most advanced consumer healthcare products.”

Eargo 5 is Eargo’s fifth generation device and is a medical-grade, FDA Class II exempt hearing device designed to be customizable to the user’s hearing needs through all new Sound MatchTM technology. Through Sound MatchTM, Eargo 5 enables at-home hearing screenings and custom tuning with no clinic visits or waiting rooms. At a fraction of the price of traditional hearing aids, it also presents a real opportunity for the estimated 43 million Americans suffering from hearing loss to take full control of their hearing health.

