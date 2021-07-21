checkAd

CURO to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, confirmed today that, as previously announced, its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-844-407-9500 (1-862-298-0850 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 4, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-481-4010 (1-919-882-2331 for international callers). The replay access code is 42287.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Flexiti, Avío Credit, Opt+ and Revolve Finance. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

Wertpapier


