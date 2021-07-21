 Berkshire Grey Completes Business Combination with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp and Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under the Symbol “BGRY”

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (“Berkshire Grey”) the leading pure-play robotics company offering fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers, and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAC) (“RAAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the completion of their previously announced business combination. Berkshire Grey’s Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols “BGRY” and “BGRYW,” respectively, on July 22, 2021.

Berkshire Grey Mobile and Robotic Picking, Store Replenishment Order (Photo: Business Wire)

Berkshire Grey’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Wagner, and the Berkshire Grey management team will continue to lead the combined company. Former U.S. Representative and presidential candidate and former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of RAAC, John Delaney, has joined the combined company’s Board of Directors. In addition, Fiona P. Dias and Serena Wolfe will join the combined company’s Board of Directors.

About the Transaction

Credit Suisse Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Berkshire Grey and acted as sole private placement agent to RAAC. JP Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to RAAC. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to RAAC. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Berkshire Grey. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Credit Suisse Securities LLC.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.