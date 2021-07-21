checkAd

XL Fleet and eNow Announce Partnership to Electrify Refrigerated Trailers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:05   

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced a battery and power electronics development and supply agreement and an investment in eNow, Inc. (“eNow”), a provider of solar and battery power systems that enable fully-electric Transport Refrigeration Units (eTRUs) for Class 8 commercial trailers. Under the terms of the agreement, XL Fleet will supply battery and power electronics systems for the first 1,000 units of eNow’s new electrified refrigerated trailer solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005903/en/

XL Fleet to provide battery and power electronics systems for eNow’s innovative electrified refrigerated trailer solution (Photo: Business Wire)

eNow has pioneered the development of mobile solar battery charging systems to the commercial fleet market since 2011. eNow’s patented solar systems efficiently capture the sun’s energy with roof mounted solar modules, and then store the energy in auxiliary batteries used to power lift gates, in-cab HVAC, refrigeration, telematics and other loads such as appliances and lighting. eNow has established itself in a favorable pre-market position to deliver emission-free eTRUs for commercial trailers in the U.S.

Partnership with eNow
 XL Fleet’s partnership with eNow accelerates and expands the Company’s existing market opportunity into Class 8 trailers. Approximately 50,000 new diesel-powered refrigerated trailers are sold annually in the U.S., reflecting a multi-billion dollar potential total addressable market for all-electric solutions. Each conventional diesel power refrigerated trailer can use as much diesel as a delivery truck uses in a day, so there are large opportunities for diesel and emissions savings with electrified refrigerated trailers. Additionally, the partnership enhances XL Fleet’s strategic position to collaborate with important Class 8 transportation customers, providing potential cross-selling opportunities for XL Fleet’s integrated solutions offering, including electrified powertrains and XL Grid charging infrastructure.

