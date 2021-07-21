Endeavor to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global entertainment, sports and content company, will release its second quarter 2021 results after market hours on Monday, August 16, 2021. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The earnings release and the live call will be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on Endeavor’s IR site shortly following the call. Questions from investors should be submitted as far in advance of the call as possible to investor@endeavorco.com.