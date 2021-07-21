checkAd

ERYTECH Confirms Plans To Submit BLA for Eryaspase in Hypersensitive ALL Patients

  • Meeting with the U.S. FDA clarified steps and requirements for the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for eryaspase for the treatment of ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to prior asparaginase therapy, supported by the NOPHO1-sponsored Phase 2 trial data, previously presented at the ASH 2020 Annual Meeting
  • The Company expects to submit the BLA before the end of the year

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), July 21, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced its intention to move forward towards the submission of a BLA to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for eryaspase in hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients following feedback from the agency in a pre-BLA meeting.

The purpose for the meeting was to discuss clinical, non-clinical and quality content and expectations for the Company’s potential BLA submission. Based on the discussion and the totality of the available information to the Company to date, ERYTECH believes its regulatory package can potentially support an approval of eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL patients. Pending successful completion of remaining steps, the Company anticipates submitting a BLA in the fourth quarter of 2021.

We are encouraged by the interactive dialogue with the agency, and grateful for the feedback and guidance we received on a potential path to approval,” said Gil Beyen, CEO of ERYTECH. This is an important milestone for ERYTECH as it advances our lead product candidate eryaspase as an alternative treatment for ALL patients with hypersensitivity to PEG-asparaginase, while our Phase 3 trial in second line pancreatic cancer is nearing completion. If all goes well, we could be in a position to make this product candidate available to ALL and pancreatic cancer patients in the course of next year.

In December 2020, positive Phase 2 clinical results were presented by the Nordic Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, at the 2020 American Society of Hematology annual meeting. Eryaspase, in combination with chemotherapy, administered every two weeks, provided a sustained asparaginase enzyme activity level, and was generally well tolerated with few hypersensitivity reactions.

