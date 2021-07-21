SP Plus Corporation Announces Partnership to Provide Parking & Transportation Services at Bush, Hobby & Ellington Airports in Houston

SP+ GLOBAL IMS provides parking management, valet and remote management services for approximately 36,000 parking spaces at IAH and HOU, Houston’s two Skytrax four-star rated airports. The team also operates shuttle buses and ambassador/courtesy carts to transport passengers at both of these commercial international airports. The partnership includes potential parking and transportation services at Ellington Airport/Houston Spaceport which is experiencing exponential growth and development.

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation ( SP+ ), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its new partnership with Global Parking Systems, LLC and IMS Engineers to form SP+ GLOBAL IMS. The partners were selected by the Houston Airports to provide parking and transportation services for George Bush Intercontinental (IAH), William P. Hobby (HOU), and Ellington (EFD) Airports in Houston, Texas.

Remote airline check-in through SP+’s Check ‘N Fly complimentary service will continue at HOU, allowing valet customers flying on participating airlines to check bags, pay any airline-owned baggage fees, and receive a printed boarding pass.

“We see added value in continuing our long-term relationship with SP+ and its partners,” Walt Gray, Parking & Ground Transportation Director for the Houston Airports stated. “We are confident that they will continue to bring top-tier services and state-of-art technologies to benefit our travelers, employees and guests.”

SP+ has deployed its Sphere suite of industry-leading technologies to manage the operations and services, which includes parking, mobility and aviation/hospitality-specific travel solutions.

SP+ previously served the Houston Airports as New South Parking – Texas under its former partnership with Global Parking Systems, LLC. The new partnership, SP+ GLOBAL IMS, has added a third partner with engineering services capabilities. It also reflects SP+’s commitment to diversity and inclusion as Global Parking Systems, LLC and IMS Engineers are both certified MBE firms.

“SP+ Global IMS looks forward to continuing our goal of creating a frictionless experience for Houston travelers, from the time they arrive at the airport to the time they depart to their final destination,” added Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

Houston Airports is the City of Houston’s Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD) / Houston Spaceport. The Houston Airport System forms one of North America's largest public airport systems and positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Houston is proud to be the only city in the Western Hemisphere with two Skytrax rated 4-star airports. fly2houston.com