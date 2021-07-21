Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $27.2 million
DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.
As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.
2021 Second Quarter Highlights
- For the second quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $27.2 million, and diluted earnings per share were $1.08.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.17 for the second quarter of 2021, which exclude transaction costs related to the acquisition of HubTran, Inc., net of taxes.
- Net interest income was $90.3 million.
- Non-interest income was $13.9 million.
- Non-interest expense was $70.8 million, including $3.0 million of transaction costs related to the HubTran, Inc. acquisition.
- Net interest margin was 6.47%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.77% and 0.20%, respectively.
- Credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was a benefit of $1.8 million primarily due to improvements in our macroeconomic forecasts and changes in the volume and mix of our underlying loan portfolio.
- Net charge-offs were $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter.
- The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $3.068 billion with an average invoice size of $2,189. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,090.
- TriumphPay processed 3,165,119 invoices paying carriers a total of $3.427 billion.
- On June 1, 2021, we, through TriumphPay, a division of our wholly-owned subsidiary TBK Bank, SSB, acquired HubTran, Inc., a cloud-based provider of automation software
for the transportation industry's back-office, for $97 million in cash. As part of the acquisition, we acquired $27.3 million of intangible assets and $73.7 million of goodwill.
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment decreased $253.3 million, or 5.0%, during the second quarter to $4.831 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $35.5 million, or 0.7%, to $4.799 billion.
Total deposits were $4.725 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $64.2 million, or 1.3%, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 38% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 79% of total deposits at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss
Our nonperforming assets ratio at June 30, 2021 was 0.97%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $1.5 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below.
Our past-due loan ratio at June 30, 2021 was 2.28%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $10.1 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 40 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.
Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 1 basis point during the quarter to 0.95% at June 30, 2021.
CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program
As of June 30, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $53.7 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.2 million.
As of June 30, 2021, we carried 1,390 PPP loans representing a balance of $135.3 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.8 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and carry $5.2 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.
Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS
As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
At June 30, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was approximately $5 million.
As of June 30, 2021 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have also filed a declaratory judgment action in United States Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of June 30, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of June 30, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of June 30, 2021, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.
Conference Call Information
Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.
About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|As of and for the Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2020
|Financial Highlights:
|Total assets
|$
|6,015,877
|$
|6,099,628
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|$
|6,015,877
|$
|5,617,493
|Loans held for investment
|$
|4,831,215
|$
|5,084,512
|$
|4,996,776
|$
|4,852,911
|$
|4,393,311
|$
|4,831,215
|$
|4,393,311
|Deposits
|$
|4,725,450
|$
|4,789,665
|$
|4,716,600
|$
|4,248,101
|$
|4,062,332
|$
|4,725,450
|$
|4,062,332
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|27,180
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|60,302
|$
|8,990
|Performance Ratios - Annualized:
|Return on average assets
|1.84
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.65
|%
|0.99
|%
|2.06
|%
|0.35
|%
|Return on average total equity
|14.27
|%
|18.42
|%
|17.73
|%
|13.24
|%
|8.86
|%
|16.28
|%
|2.92
|%
|Return on average common equity
|14.70
|%
|19.14
|%
|18.44
|%
|13.61
|%
|8.94
|%
|16.85
|%
|2.94
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|20.92
|%
|26.19
|%
|25.70
|%
|19.43
|%
|12.96
|%
|23.52
|%
|4.23
|%
|Yield on loans(2)
|7.77
|%
|7.24
|%
|7.20
|%
|7.05
|%
|6.52
|%
|7.51
|%
|6.85
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.31
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.36
|%
|1.21
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|0.20
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.92
|%
|Cost of total funds
|0.34
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.38
|%
|1.03
|%
|Net interest margin(2)
|6.47
|%
|6.06
|%
|6.20
|%
|5.83
|%
|5.11
|%
|6.27
|%
|5.36
|%
|Net non-interest expense to average assets
|3.75
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.54
|%
|3.23
|%
|2.40
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.09
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|3.55
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.54
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.47
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|67.96
|%
|62.57
|%
|55.95
|%
|65.15
|%
|62.56
|%
|65.36
|%
|69.68
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|65.09
|%
|62.57
|%
|55.95
|%
|64.18
|%
|70.75
|%
|63.87
|%
|74.38
|%
|Asset Quality:(3)
|Past due to total loans
|2.28
|%
|1.96
|%
|3.22
|%
|2.40
|%
|1.50
|%
|2.28
|%
|1.50
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.06
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.27
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.97
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.20
|%
|ACL to non-performing loans
|88.92
|%
|80.87
|%
|164.98
|%
|159.67
|%
|97.66
|%
|88.92
|%
|97.66
|%
|ACL to total loans
|0.95
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.24
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.01
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.06
|%
|Capital:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets(4)
|9.73
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.75
|%
|9.98
|%
|9.73
|%
|9.98
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
|10.33
|%
|11.28
|%
|10.60
|%
|10.32
|%
|10.57
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.57
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
|8.74
|%
|9.72
|%
|9.05
|%
|8.72
|%
|8.84
|%
|8.74
|%
|8.84
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.65
|%
|13.58
|%
|13.03
|%
|12.94
|%
|13.44
|%
|12.65
|%
|13.44
|%
|Total equity to total assets
|13.17
|%
|12.53
|%
|12.24
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.69
|%
|13.17
|%
|11.69
|%
|Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.04
|%
|8.98
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.09
|%
|7.84
|%
|8.04
|%
|7.84
|%
|Per Share Amounts:
|Book value per share
|$
|29.76
|$
|28.90
|$
|27.42
|$
|26.11
|$
|25.28
|$
|29.76
|$
|25.28
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|18.35
|$
|21.34
|$
|19.78
|$
|18.38
|$
|17.59
|$
|18.35
|$
|17.59
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.34
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.44
|$
|0.37
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.39
|$
|0.37
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.25
|$
|2.48
|$
|0.07
|Shares outstanding end of period
|25,109,703
|24,882,929
|24,868,218
|24,851,601
|24,202,686
|25,109,703
|24,202,686
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|ASSETS
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|444,439
|$
|380,811
|$
|314,393
|$
|288,278
|$
|437,064
|Securities - available for sale
|193,627
|205,330
|224,310
|242,802
|331,126
|Securities - held to maturity, net
|5,658
|5,828
|5,919
|6,096
|6,285
|Equity securities
|5,854
|5,826
|5,826
|6,040
|6,411
|Loans held for sale
|31,136
|22,663
|24,546
|36,716
|50,382
|Loans held for investment
|4,831,215
|5,084,512
|4,996,776
|4,852,911
|4,393,311
|Allowance for credit losses
|(45,694
|)
|(48,024
|)
|(95,739
|)
|(90,995
|)
|(54,613
|)
|Loans, net
|4,785,521
|5,036,488
|4,901,037
|4,761,916
|4,338,698
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|8,096
|9,807
|6,751
|18,464
|26,345
|Premises and equipment, net
|106,720
|105,390
|103,404
|105,455
|107,736
|Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
|1,013
|1,421
|1,432
|1,704
|1,962
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|286,567
|188,006
|189,922
|192,041
|186,162
|Bank-owned life insurance
|41,912
|41,805
|41,608
|41,440
|41,298
|Deferred tax asset, net
|—
|1,260
|6,427
|7,716
|8,544
|Indemnification asset
|5,246
|5,246
|36,225
|31,218
|—
|Other assets
|100,088
|89,747
|73,991
|96,901
|75,480
|Total assets
|$
|6,015,877
|$
|6,099,628
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|LIABILITIES
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|1,803,552
|$
|1,637,653
|$
|1,352,785
|$
|1,315,900
|$
|1,120,949
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,921,898
|3,152,012
|3,363,815
|2,932,201
|2,941,383
|Total deposits
|4,725,450
|4,789,665
|4,716,600
|4,248,101
|4,062,332
|Customer repurchase agreements
|9,243
|2,668
|3,099
|14,192
|6,732
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|130,000
|180,000
|105,000
|435,000
|455,000
|Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility
|139,673
|158,796
|191,860
|223,713
|223,809
|Subordinated notes
|87,620
|87,564
|87,509
|87,455
|87,402
|Junior subordinated debentures
|40,333
|40,201
|40,072
|39,944
|39,816
|Deferred tax liability, net
|3,333
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other liabilities
|87,837
|76,730
|64,870
|94,540
|85,531
|Total liabilities
|5,223,489
|5,335,624
|5,209,010
|5,142,945
|4,960,622
|EQUITY
|Preferred Stock
|45,000
|45,000
|45,000
|45,000
|45,000
|Common stock
|282
|280
|280
|279
|273
|Additional paid-in-capital
|494,224
|490,699
|489,151
|488,094
|472,795
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(104,486
|)
|(103,059
|)
|(103,052
|)
|(102,942
|)
|(102,888
|)
|Retained earnings
|349,885
|322,705
|289,583
|258,254
|236,249
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|7,483
|8,379
|5,819
|5,157
|5,442
|Total stockholders' equity
|792,388
|764,004
|726,781
|693,842
|656,871
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|6,015,877
|$
|6,099,628
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2020
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|45,988
|$
|48,706
|$
|50,723
|$
|48,774
|$
|50,394
|$
|94,694
|$
|98,717
|Factored receivables, including fees
|47,328
|37,795
|37,573
|31,468
|21,101
|85,123
|45,393
|Securities
|1,187
|1,650
|1,519
|1,927
|2,676
|2,837
|4,783
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|27
|76
|56
|122
|148
|103
|352
|Cash deposits
|158
|126
|68
|73
|79
|284
|567
|Total interest income
|94,688
|88,353
|89,939
|82,364
|74,398
|183,041
|149,812
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|2,470
|3,372
|4,308
|5,834
|7,584
|5,842
|17,261
|Subordinated notes
|1,350
|1,349
|1,347
|1,348
|1,321
|2,699
|2,668
|Junior subordinated debentures
|446
|442
|452
|462
|554
|888
|1,200
|Other borrowings
|140
|170
|234
|341
|688
|310
|1,932
|Total interest expense
|4,406
|5,333
|6,341
|7,985
|10,147
|9,739
|23,061
|Net interest income
|90,282
|83,020
|83,598
|74,379
|64,251
|173,302
|126,751
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|(1,806
|)
|(7,845
|)
|4,680
|(258
|)
|13,609
|(9,651
|)
|33,907
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
|92,088
|90,865
|78,918
|74,637
|50,642
|182,953
|92,844
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposits
|1,857
|1,787
|1,643
|1,470
|573
|3,644
|2,161
|Card income
|2,225
|1,972
|1,949
|2,091
|1,941
|4,197
|3,741
|Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments
|(287
|)
|(80
|)
|(217
|)
|(41
|)
|(101
|)
|(367
|)
|(358
|)
|Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
|1
|—
|16
|3,109
|63
|1
|101
|Fee income
|4,470
|2,249
|1,615
|1,402
|1,304
|6,719
|2,990
|Insurance commissions
|1,272
|1,486
|1,327
|990
|864
|2,758
|1,915
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9,758
|—
|9,758
|Other
|4,358
|6,877
|16,053
|1,472
|5,627
|11,235
|7,198
|Total non-interest income
|13,896
|14,291
|22,386
|10,493
|20,029
|28,187
|27,506
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|41,658
|35,980
|33,798
|31,651
|30,804
|77,638
|61,526
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|6,112
|5,779
|7,046
|5,574
|4,964
|11,891
|10,146
|FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments
|500
|977
|350
|360
|495
|1,477
|810
|Professional fees
|5,052
|2,545
|2,326
|3,265
|1,651
|7,597
|3,758
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,428
|1,975
|2,065
|2,141
|2,046
|4,403
|4,124
|Advertising and promotion
|1,241
|890
|1,170
|1,105
|1,151
|2,131
|2,443
|Communications and technology
|6,028
|5,900
|5,639
|5,569
|5,444
|11,928
|10,945
|Other
|7,779
|6,846
|6,904
|5,632
|6,171
|14,625
|13,727
|Total non-interest expense
|70,798
|60,892
|59,298
|55,297
|52,726
|131,690
|107,479
|Net income before income tax
|35,186
|44,264
|42,006
|29,833
|17,945
|79,450
|12,871
|Income tax expense
|7,204
|10,341
|9,876
|6,929
|4,505
|17,545
|3,881
|Net income
|$
|27,982
|$
|33,923
|$
|32,130
|$
|22,904
|$
|13,440
|$
|61,905
|$
|8,990
|Dividends on preferred stock
|(802
|)
|(801
|)
|(802
|)
|(899
|)
|—
|(1,603
|)
|—
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|27,180
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|60,302
|$
|8,990
Earnings per share:
|For the Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2020
|Basic
|Net income to common stockholders
|$
|27,180
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|60,302
|$
|8,990
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,724,128
|24,675,109
|24,653,099
|24,592,092
|23,987,049
|24,699,754
|24,150,689
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.34
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.44
|$
|0.37
|Diluted
|Net income to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|27,180
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|60,302
|$
|8,990
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,724,128
|24,675,109
|24,653,099
|24,592,092
|23,987,049
|24,699,754
|24,150,689
|Dilutive effects of:
|Assumed exercises of stock options
|134,358
|130,016
|101,664
|48,102
|38,627
|133,219
|55,753
|Restricted stock awards
|139,345
|169,514
|136,239
|67,907
|37,751
|156,029
|66,364
|Restricted stock units
|73,155
|66,714
|50,156
|18,192
|4,689
|70,236
|13,255
|Performance stock units - market based
|134,313
|128,167
|112,228
|76,095
|6,326
|131,240
|8,446
|Performance stock units - performance based
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Employee stock purchase plan
|3,708
|1,418
|—
|—
|—
|2,563
|—
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,209,007
|25,170,938
|25,053,386
|24,802,388
|24,074,442
|25,193,041
|24,294,507
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.39
|$
|0.37
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2020
|Stock options
|16,939
|—
|—
|98,513
|148,528
|16,939
|98,956
|Restricted stock awards
|—
|—
|—
|—
|109,834
|209,040
|—
|Restricted stock units
|—
|—
|—
|—
|38,801
|17,757
|—
|Performance stock units - market based
|13,520
|—
|—
|—
|76,461
|13,520
|76,461
|Performance stock units - performance based
|265,625
|256,625
|256,625
|261,125
|262,625
|265,625
|262,625
|Employee stock purchase plan
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|Commercial real estate
|$
|701,576
|$
|784,110
|$
|779,158
|$
|762,531
|$
|910,261
|Construction, land development, land
|185,444
|223,841
|219,647
|244,512
|213,617
|1-4 family residential properties
|135,288
|142,859
|157,147
|164,785
|168,707
|Farmland
|91,122
|97,835
|103,685
|110,966
|125,259
|Commercial
|1,453,583
|1,581,125
|1,562,957
|1,536,903
|1,518,656
|Factored receivables
|1,398,299
|1,208,718
|1,120,770
|1,016,337
|561,576
|Consumer
|12,389
|14,332
|15,838
|17,106
|18,450
|Mortgage warehouse
|853,514
|1,031,692
|1,037,574
|999,771
|876,785
|Total loans
|$
|4,831,215
|$
|5,084,512
|$
|4,996,776
|$
|4,852,911
|$
|4,393,311
Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.
Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|Commercial real estate
|$
|701,576
|$
|784,110
|$
|779,158
|$
|762,531
|$
|910,261
|Construction, land development, land
|185,444
|223,841
|219,647
|244,512
|213,617
|1-4 family residential
|135,288
|142,859
|157,147
|164,785
|168,707
|Farmland
|91,122
|97,835
|103,685
|110,966
|125,259
|Commercial - General
|290,562
|288,458
|340,850
|342,858
|333,793
|Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program
|135,307
|237,299
|189,857
|223,230
|219,122
|Commercial - Agriculture
|76,346
|83,859
|94,572
|112,221
|110,243
|Commercial - Equipment
|604,396
|623,248
|573,163
|509,849
|487,145
|Commercial - Asset-based lending
|181,394
|188,825
|180,488
|160,711
|176,235
|Commercial - Liquid Credit
|165,578
|159,436
|184,027
|188,034
|192,118
|Consumer
|12,389
|14,332
|15,838
|17,106
|18,450
|Mortgage Warehouse
|853,514
|1,031,692
|1,037,574
|999,771
|876,785
|Total banking loans held for investment
|$
|3,432,916
|$
|3,875,794
|$
|3,876,006
|$
|3,836,574
|$
|3,831,735
The following table presents the Company’s operating segments:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30, 2021
|Banking
|Factoring
|Payments
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Total interest income
|$
|47,356
|$
|44,653
|$
|2,675
|$
|4
|$
|94,688
|Intersegment interest allocations
|2,723
|(2,584
|)
|(139
|)
|—
|—
|Total interest expense
|2,610
|—
|—
|1,796
|4,406
|Net interest income (expense)
|47,469
|42,069
|2,536
|(1,792
|)
|90,282
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|(4,335
|)
|2,444
|218
|(133
|)
|(1,806
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|51,804
|39,625
|2,318
|(1,659
|)
|92,088
|Noninterest income
|10,018
|2,742
|1,083
|53
|13,896
|Noninterest expense
|41,860
|17,174
|10,842
|922
|70,798
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|19,962
|$
|25,193
|$
|(7,441
|)
|$
|(2,528
|)
|$
|35,186
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31, 2021
|Banking
|Factoring
|Payments
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Total interest income
|$
|50,556
|$
|35,824
|$
|1,969
|$
|4
|$
|88,353
|Intersegment interest allocations
|2,942
|(2,775
|)
|(167
|)
|—
|—
|Total interest expense
|3,542
|—
|—
|1,791
|5,333
|Net interest income (expense)
|49,956
|33,049
|1,802
|(1,787
|)
|83,020
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|(12,453
|)
|4,483
|292
|(167
|)
|(7,845
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|62,409
|28,566
|1,510
|(1,620
|)
|90,865
|Noninterest income
|7,750
|6,411
|73
|57
|14,291
|Noninterest expense
|39,454
|16,153
|4,135
|1,150
|60,892
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|30,705
|$
|18,824
|$
|(2,552
|)
|$
|(2,713
|)
|$
|44,264
Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|Factored receivable period end balance
|$
|1,284,314,000
|$
|1,118,988,000
|$
|1,036,548,000
|$
|953,434,000
|$
|531,933,000
|Yield on average receivable balance
|14.99
|%
|13.85
|%
|13.80
|%
|15.59
|%
|15.34
|%
|Current quarter charge-off rate(1)
|0.04
|%
|3.95
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.16
|%
|Factored receivables - transportation concentration
|91
|%
|90
|%
|89
|%
|88
|%
|85
|%
|Interest income, including fees
|$
|44,653,000
|$
|35,824,000
|$
|35,439,000
|$
|30,068,000
|$
|20,387,000
|Non-interest income(2)
|2,742,000
|1,757,000
|1,358,000
|1,157,000
|1,072,000
|Factored receivable total revenue
|47,395,000
|37,581,000
|36,797,000
|31,225,000
|21,459,000
|Average net funds employed
|1,072,405,000
|936,528,000
|924,899,000
|694,170,000
|477,112,000
|Yield on average net funds employed
|17.73
|%
|16.27
|%
|15.83
|%
|17.89
|%
|18.09
|%
|Accounts receivable purchased
|$
|3,068,262,000
|$
|2,492,468,000
|$
|2,461,249,000
|$
|1,984,490,000
|$
|1,238,465,000
|Number of invoices purchased
|1,401,695
|1,188,678
|1,189,271
|1,027,839
|812,902
|Average invoice size
|$
|2,189
|$
|2,097
|$
|2,070
|$
|1,931
|$
|1,524
|Average invoice size - transportation
|$
|2,090
|$
|1,974
|$
|1,943
|$
|1,787
|$
|1,378
|Average invoice size - non-transportation
|$
|4,701
|$
|4,775
|$
|5,091
|$
|5,181
|$
|4,486
|(1)
|March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter.
|(2)
|
Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.
December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.
September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.
Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|Factored receivable period end balance
|$
|113,985,000
|$
|89,730,000
|$
|84,222,000
|$
|62,903,000
|$
|29,643,000
|Interest income
|$
|2,675,000
|$
|1,969,000
|$
|2,034,000
|$
|1,361,000
|$
|692,000
|Noninterest income
|1,083,000
|73,000
|51,000
|47,000
|12,000
|Total revenue
|$
|3,758,000
|$
|2,042,000
|$
|2,085,000
|$
|1,408,000
|$
|704,000
|Pre-tax operating income (loss)
|$
|(7,441,000
|)
|$
|(2,552,000
|)
|$
|(2,026,000
|)
|$
|(1,936,000
|)
|$
|(2,823,000
|)
|Interest expense
|139,000
|167,000
|178,000
|147,000
|88,000
|Depreciation and software amortization expense
|68,000
|65,000
|63,000
|63,000
|63,000
|Intangible amortization expense
|497,000
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|$
|(6,737,000
|)
|$
|(2,320,000
|)
|$
|(1,785,000
|)
|$
|(1,726,000
|)
|$
|(2,672,000
|)
|Transaction costs
|2,992,000
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1)
|$
|(3,745,000
|)
|$
|(2,320,000
|)
|$
|(1,785,000
|)
|$
|(1,726,000
|)
|$
|(2,672,000
|)
|Number of invoices processed
|3,165,119
|2,529,673
|1,818,145
|1,408,232
|767,180
|Amount of payments processed
|$
|3,426,808,000
|$
|2,301,632,000
|$
|1,920,037,000
|$
|1,221,305,000
|$
|667,354,000
|(1)
|Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.
Deposits summarized as of:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|1,803,552
|$
|1,637,653
|$
|1,352,785
|$
|1,315,900
|$
|1,120,949
|Interest bearing demand
|760,874
|729,364
|688,680
|634,272
|648,309
|Individual retirement accounts
|87,052
|89,748
|92,584
|94,933
|97,388
|Money market
|395,035
|402,070
|393,325
|384,476
|397,914
|Savings
|474,163
|464,035
|421,488
|405,954
|391,624
|Certificates of deposit
|612,730
|740,694
|790,844
|857,514
|937,766
|Brokered time deposits
|306,975
|516,006
|516,786
|344,986
|258,378
|Other brokered deposits
|285,069
|210,095
|460,108
|210,066
|210,004
|Total deposits
|$
|4,725,450
|$
|4,789,665
|$
|4,716,600
|$
|4,248,101
|$
|4,062,332
Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning cash balances
|$
|572,485
|$
|158
|0.11
|%
|$
|478,275
|$
|126
|0.11
|%
|Taxable securities
|165,786
|967
|2.34
|%
|189,407
|1,428
|3.06
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|33,451
|220
|2.64
|%
|34,717
|222
|2.59
|%
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|9,518
|27
|1.14
|%
|8,511
|76
|3.62
|%
|Loans
|4,814,050
|93,316
|7.77
|%
|4,848,275
|86,501
|7.24
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|$
|5,595,290
|$
|94,688
|6.79
|%
|$
|5,559,185
|$
|88,353
|6.45
|%
|Non-interest earning assets:
|Other assets
|498,515
|454,483
|Total assets
|$
|6,093,805
|$
|6,013,668
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing demand
|$
|757,529
|$
|469
|0.25
|%
|$
|701,759
|$
|384
|0.22
|%
|Individual retirement accounts
|88,142
|143
|0.65
|%
|91,074
|186
|0.83
|%
|Money market
|398,290
|216
|0.22
|%
|398,015
|229
|0.23
|%
|Savings
|468,517
|178
|0.15
|%
|446,322
|167
|0.15
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|664,478
|1,157
|0.70
|%
|765,244
|1,955
|1.04
|%
|Brokered time deposits
|138,102
|51
|0.15
|%
|167,881
|179
|0.43
|%
|Other brokered deposits
|685,397
|256
|0.15
|%
|803,009
|272
|0.14
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,200,455
|2,470
|0.31
|%
|3,373,304
|3,372
|0.41
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|39,341
|22
|0.22
|%
|35,833
|24
|0.27
|%
|Subordinated notes
|87,590
|1,350
|6.18
|%
|87,532
|1,349
|6.25
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|40,251
|446
|4.44
|%
|40,125
|442
|4.47
|%
|Other borrowings
|138,649
|118
|0.34
|%
|171,902
|146
|0.34
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,506,286
|$
|4,406
|0.50
|%
|$
|3,708,696
|$
|5,333
|0.58
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|1,749,858
|1,494,001
|Other liabilities
|51,257
|64,122
|Total equity
|786,404
|746,849
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|6,093,805
|$
|6,013,668
|Net interest income
|$
|90,282
|$
|83,020
|Interest spread
|6.29
|%
|5.87
|%
|Net interest margin
|6.47
|%
|6.06
|%
Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.
Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|Average Banking loans
|$
|3,516,747
|$
|3,722,895
|$
|3,777,553
|$
|3,707,293
|$
|3,846,994
|Average Factoring receivables
|1,195,209
|1,048,968
|1,024,307
|768,087
|534,943
|Average Payments receivables
|102,094
|76,412
|74,947
|50,683
|27,738
|Average total loans
|$
|4,814,050
|$
|4,848,275
|$
|4,876,807
|$
|4,526,063
|$
|4,409,675
|Banking yield
|5.25
|%
|5.31
|%
|5.34
|%
|5.23
|%
|5.27
|%
|Factoring yield
|14.99
|%
|13.85
|%
|13.80
|%
|15.59
|%
|15.34
|%
|Payments Yield
|10.51
|%
|10.45
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.68
|%
|10.03
|%
|Total loan yield
|7.77
|%
|7.24
|%
|7.20
|%
|7.05
|%
|6.52
|%
Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|As of and for the Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2020
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|27,180
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|60,302
|$
|8,990
|Transaction costs
|2,992
|—
|—
|827
|—
|2,992
|—
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|(9,758
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments
|(715
|)
|—
|—
|(197
|)
|2,451
|(715
|)
|2,451
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|29,457
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,635
|$
|6,133
|$
|62,579
|$
|1,683
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,209,007
|25,170,938
|25,053,386
|24,802,388
|24,074,442
|25,193,041
|24,294,507
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.25
|$
|2.48
|$
|0.07
|Average total stockholders' equity
|$
|786,404
|$
|746,849
|$
|720,892
|$
|688,327
|$
|610,258
|$
|766,736
|$
|618,808
|Average preferred stock liquidation preference
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(5,934
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(2,967
|)
|Average total common stockholders' equity
|741,404
|701,849
|675,892
|643,327
|604,324
|721,736
|615,841
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(220,310
|)
|(188,980
|)
|(191,017
|)
|(192,682
|)
|(187,255
|)
|(204,732
|)
|(188,307
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|521,094
|$
|512,869
|$
|484,875
|$
|450,645
|$
|417,069
|$
|517,004
|$
|427,534
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|27,180
|$
|33,122
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|60,302
|$
|8,990
|Average tangible common equity
|521,094
|512,869
|484,875
|450,645
|417,069
|517,004
|427,534
|Return on average tangible common equity
|20.92
|%
|26.19
|%
|25.70
|%
|19.43
|%
|12.96
|%
|23.52
|%
|4.23
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|90,282
|$
|83,020
|$
|83,598
|$
|74,379
|$
|64,251
|$
|173,302
|$
|126,751
|Non-interest income
|13,896
|14,291
|22,386
|10,493
|20,029
|28,187
|27,506
|Operating revenue
|104,178
|97,311
|105,984
|84,872
|84,280
|201,489
|154,257
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|(9,758
|)
|Adjusted operating revenue
|$
|104,178
|$
|97,311
|$
|105,984
|$
|84,872
|$
|74,522
|$
|201,489
|$
|144,499
|Non-interest expenses
|$
|70,798
|$
|60,892
|$
|59,298
|$
|55,297
|$
|52,726
|$
|131,690
|$
|107,479
|Transaction costs
|(2,992
|)
|—
|—
|(827
|)
|—
|(2,992
|)
|—
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|$
|67,806
|$
|60,892
|$
|59,298
|$
|54,470
|$
|52,726
|$
|128,698
|$
|107,479
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|65.09
|%
|62.57
|%
|55.95
|%
|64.18
|%
|70.75
|%
|63.87
|%
|74.38
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
|Non-interest expenses
|$
|70,798
|$
|60,892
|$
|59,298
|$
|55,297
|$
|52,726
|$
|131,690
|$
|107,479
|Transaction costs
|(2,992
|)
|—
|—
|(827
|)
|—
|(2,992
|)
|—
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|$
|67,806
|$
|60,892
|$
|59,298
|$
|54,470
|$
|52,726
|$
|128,698
|$
|107,479
|Total non-interest income
|$
|13,896
|$
|14,291
|$
|22,386
|$
|10,493
|$
|20,029
|$
|28,187
|$
|27,506
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|(9,758
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|13,896
|$
|14,291
|$
|22,386
|$
|10,493
|$
|10,271
|$
|28,187
|$
|17,748
|Adjusted net non-interest expenses
|$
|53,910
|$
|46,601
|$
|36,912
|$
|43,977
|$
|42,455
|$
|100,511
|$
|89,731
|Average total assets
|$
|6,093,805
|$
|6,013,668
|$
|5,788,549
|$
|5,518,708
|$
|5,487,072
|$
|6,053,826
|$
|5,196,815
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio
|3.55
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.54
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.47
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|792,388
|$
|764,004
|$
|726,781
|$
|693,842
|$
|656,871
|$
|792,388
|$
|656,871
|Preferred stock liquidation preference
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|Total common stockholders' equity
|747,388
|719,004
|681,781
|648,842
|611,871
|747,388
|611,871
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(286,567
|)
|(188,006
|)
|(189,922
|)
|(192,041
|)
|(186,162
|)
|(286,567
|)
|(186,162
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|460,821
|$
|530,998
|$
|491,859
|$
|456,801
|$
|425,709
|$
|460,821
|$
|425,709
|Common shares outstanding
|25,109,703
|24,882,929
|24,868,218
|24,851,601
|24,202,686
|25,109,703
|24,202,686
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|18.35
|$
|21.34
|$
|19.78
|$
|18.38
|$
|17.59
|$
|18.35
|$
|17.59
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|6,015,877
|$
|6,099,628
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|$
|6,015,877
|$
|5,617,493
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(286,567
|)
|(188,006
|)
|(189,922
|)
|(192,041
|)
|(186,162
|)
|(286,567
|)
|(186,162
|)
|Tangible assets at period end
|$
|5,729,310
|$
|5,911,622
|$
|5,745,869
|$
|5,644,746
|$
|5,431,331
|$
|5,729,310
|$
|5,431,331
|Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio
|8.04
|%
|8.98
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.09
|%
|7.84
|%
|8.04
|%
|7.84
|%
1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
- “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.
- "Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.
- "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
- "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
- "Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
- "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.
- "Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
- "Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.
2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2020
|Loan discount accretion
|$
|2,161
|$
|3,501
|$
|2,334
|$
|4,104
|$
|2,139
|$
|5,662
|$
|4,273
3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.
4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.
Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.
