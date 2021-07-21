RLI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported second quarter 2021 net earnings of $81.8 million ($1.79 per share), compared to $92.2 million ($2.04 per share) for the second quarter of 2020. Operating earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2021 were $49.9 million ($1.09 per share), compared to $34.8 million ($0.77 per share) for the same period in 2020.
|
Second Quarter
Year to Date
Earnings Per Diluted Share
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
1.79
$
2.04
$
3.39
$
0.68
Operating earnings (1)
$
1.09
$
0.77
$
1.96
$
1.43
(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Highlights for the quarter included:
- Underwriting income(1) of $36.6 million on a combined ratio(1) of 84.8.
- 25% increase in gross premiums written.
- Favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $27.5 million net increase in underwriting income.
- Book value per share of $27.46, an increase of 11% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2020.
“We are pleased to report excellent second quarter financial results,” said RLI Corp. Chairman and CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “All three product segments contributed to our strong performance in the quarter. We achieved an 85 combined ratio and 25% growth in gross written premiums. Favorable market conditions and the continued economic recovery enabled our disciplined underwriters to find more niche opportunities that match our risk appetite. Our capital base continues to grow, supported by our insurance operations and investment returns, and book value per share has increased 11% year to date.”
“During the quarter, we also announced an increase in ordinary dividends for the 46th consecutive year. We are proud of this track record and I want to thank our talented associates for their hard work and continued dedication to our customers. We recently welcomed many of our team members back to our offices and appreciate their perseverance over the past 18 months.”
Underwriting Income
RLI achieved $36.6 million of underwriting income in the second quarter of 2021 on an 84.8 combined ratio, compared to $24.2 million on an 88.4 combined ratio in 2020.
Results for both years include net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which totaled $27.5 million and $21.6 million for 2021 and 2020, respectively.
The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment.
|
Underwriting Income(1)
|
|
|
Combined Ratio(1)
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Casualty
|
|
$
|
26.4
|
|
|
$
|
9.7
|
|
|
Casualty
|
|
|
83.1
|
|
|
|
92.8
|
|
Property
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
84.1
|
|
|
|
86.4
|
|
Surety
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
Surety
|
|
|
95.6
|
|
|
|
70.6
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
36.6
|
|
|
$
|
24.2
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
84.8
|
|
|
|
88.4
|
(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Other Income
Net investment income for the quarter decreased 1.5% to $16.7 million, compared to the same period in 2020. The investment portfolio’s total return was 2.8% for the quarter and 3.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $97.0 million for the quarter ($2.12 per share), compared to $145.7 million ($3.22 per share) for the same quarter in 2020. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings (loss) included after-tax unrealized gains/(losses) from the fixed income portfolio.
Equity in earnings of Maui Jim, Inc., a producer of premium sunglasses, was $10.6 million for the quarter. Equity in earnings of Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc., a specialty insurance company, was $3.6 million. Comparatively, for the second quarter of 2020, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively.
Dividends Paid in the Second Quarter of 2021
On June 18, 2021, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends total nearly $500 million paid over the last five years.
Non-GAAP and Performance Measures
Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.
Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2021 financial highlights below.
Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.
Other News
At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, July 22, 2021, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion through the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ged4yftt.
Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.
About RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:
|
|
|
Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses,
|
|
|
Net of Reinsurance
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
29.2
|
|
|
$
|
21.1
|
|
|
$
|
57.5
|
|
|
$
|
27.5
|
|
Favorable development in property prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
3.8
|
|
|
$
|
0.7
|
|
|
$
|
9.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
|
Favorable (unfavorable) development in surety prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.8
|
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
$
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses related to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 storms
|
|
$
|
(8.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(24.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
2020 and prior events(4)
|
|
$
|
2.1
|
|
|
$
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.1
|
|
|
$
|
(17.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Operating Earnings Per Share(1)
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Net favorable (unfavorable) development in surety prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses related to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 storms
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
2020 and prior events(4)
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
(2) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.
(3) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.
(4) Includes COVID-19 reserves established in 2020.
RLI CORP
2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
241,000
|
|
|
$
|
208,734
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
469,595
|
|
|
|
$
|
424,316
|
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
%
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
16,661
|
|
|
|
16,917
|
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
33,085
|
|
|
|
|
34,695
|
|
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
%
|
Net realized gains (losses)
|
|
|
36,463
|
|
|
|
(2,109
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
50,613
|
|
|
|
|
13,043
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
|
3,956
|
|
|
|
74,705
|
|
|
|
(94.7
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
32,118
|
|
|
|
|
(55,690
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|
|
$
|
298,080
|
|
|
$
|
298,247
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
585,411
|
|
|
|
$
|
416,364
|
|
|
|
|
40.6
|
|
%
|
Loss and settlement expenses
|
|
|
107,026
|
|
|
|
101,202
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
211,918
|
|
|
|
|
212,223
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
%
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
77,235
|
|
|
|
69,463
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
%
|
|
|
152,225
|
|
|
|
|
142,404
|
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
%
|
Insurance operating expenses
|
|
|
20,148
|
|
|
|
13,906
|
|
|
|
44.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
38,944
|
|
|
|
|
28,287
|
|
|
|
|
37.7
|
|
%
|
Interest expense on debt
|
|
|
1,904
|
|
|
|
1,903
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
|
|
|
3,800
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
%
|
General corporate expenses
|
|
|
3,686
|
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
|
84.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
7,028
|
|
|
|
|
3,749
|
|
|
|
|
87.5
|
|
%
|
Total expenses
|
|
$
|
209,999
|
|
|
$
|
188,468
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
413,920
|
|
|
|
$
|
390,463
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
%
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees
|
|
|
13,940
|
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
|
|
173.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
20,364
|
|
|
|
|
9,614
|
|
|
|
|
111.8
|
|
%
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
$
|
102,021
|
|
|
$
|
114,879
|
|
|
|
(11.2
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
191,855
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,515
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
20,206
|
|
|
|
22,713
|
|
|
|
(11.0
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
37,028
|
|
|
|
|
4,616
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
81,815
|
|
|
$
|
92,166
|
|
|
|
(11.2
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
154,827
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,899
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
15,177
|
|
|
|
53,571
|
|
|
|
(71.7
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
(29,570
|
)
|
|
|
|
40,540
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Comprehensive earnings
|
|
$
|
96,992
|
|
|
$
|
145,737
|
|
|
|
(33.4
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
125,257
|
|
|
|
$
|
71,439
|
|
|
|
|
75.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
81,815
|
|
|
$
|
92,166
|
|
|
|
(11.2
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
154,827
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,899
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized (gains) losses
|
|
|
(36,463
|
)
|
|
|
2,109
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
(50,613
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,043
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Income tax on realized gains (losses)
|
|
|
7,656
|
|
|
|
(443
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
10,628
|
|
|
|
|
2,739
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities
|
|
|
(3,956
|
)
|
|
|
(74,705
|
)
|
|
|
(94.7
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
(32,118
|
)
|
|
|
|
55,690
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
15,688
|
|
|
|
(94.7
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
6,745
|
|
|
|
|
(11,695
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Operating earnings
|
|
$
|
49,883
|
|
|
$
|
34,815
|
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
89,469
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,590
|
|
|
|
|
38.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (trailing four quarters)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's)
|
|
|
45,715
|
|
|
|
45,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,703
|
|
|
|
|
45,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
(12.3
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
3.39
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized (gains) losses
|
|
|
(0.80
|
)
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
(1.11
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.29
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Income tax on realized gains (losses)
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(1.66
|
)
|
|
|
(94.6
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
|
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
(94.3
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
EPS from operations(1)
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
37.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive earnings per share
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
$
|
3.22
|
|
|
|
(34.2
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
73.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share - ordinary
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Flow provided by Operations
|
|
$
|
104,222
|
|
|
$
|
89,540
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
164,509
|
|
|
|
$
|
83,773
|
|
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
NM = Not Meaningful
RLI CORP
2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
% Change
|
SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income, at fair value
|
|
$
|
2,319,244
|
|
|
$
|
2,196,626
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
%
|
(amortized cost - $2,219,502 at 6/30/21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amortized cost - $2,061,467 at 12/31/20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
|
566,870
|
|
|
|
524,006
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
%
|
(cost - $308,374 at 6/30/21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cost - $293,190 at 12/31/20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other invested assets
|
|
|
52,849
|
|
|
|
54,232
|
|
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
95,457
|
|
|
|
62,217
|
|
|
|
53.4
|
|
%
|
Total investments and cash
|
|
$
|
3,034,420
|
|
|
$
|
2,837,081
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable
|
|
|
177,237
|
|
|
|
174,628
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
%
|
Ceded unearned premiums
|
|
|
120,116
|
|
|
|
113,488
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
%
|
Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses
|
|
|
545,085
|
|
|
|
443,729
|
|
|
|
22.8
|
|
%
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
99,898
|
|
|
|
88,425
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
%
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
50,925
|
|
|
|
51,406
|
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
%
|
Investment in unconsolidated investees
|
|
|
148,561
|
|
|
|
128,382
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
%
|
Goodwill and intangibles
|
|
|
53,582
|
|
|
|
53,719
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
|
50,806
|
|
|
|
47,627
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
%
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,280,630
|
|
|
$
|
3,938,485
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid losses and settlement expenses
|
|
$
|
1,917,609
|
|
|
$
|
1,750,049
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
%
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
640,895
|
|
|
|
586,386
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
%
|
Reinsurance balances payable
|
|
|
34,946
|
|
|
|
42,265
|
|
|
|
(17.3
|
)
|
%
|
Funds held
|
|
|
89,474
|
|
|
|
81,747
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
%
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
|
|
82,110
|
|
|
|
80,235
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
%
|
Bonds payable, long-term debt
|
|
|
149,582
|
|
|
|
149,489
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
%
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
60,849
|
|
|
|
75,925
|
|
|
|
(19.9
|
)
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
63,362
|
|
|
|
36,411
|
|
|
|
74.0
|
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
3,038,827
|
|
|
$
|
2,802,507
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,241,803
|
|
|
|
1,135,978
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
%
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,280,630
|
|
|
$
|
3,938,485
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|
|
|
45,223
|
|
|
|
45,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
27.46
|
|
|
$
|
25.16
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
%
|
Closing stock price per share
|
|
$
|
104.59
|
|
|
$
|
104.15
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory surplus
|
|
$
|
1,227,879
|
|
|
$
|
1,121,592
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
%
RLI CORP
2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Casualty
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Surety
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Ratios
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross premiums written
|
|
$
|
236,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
91,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
358,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
|
183,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
282,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
|
156,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
241,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss & settlement expenses
|
|
|
74,421
|
|
|
|
47.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
24,311
|
|
|
|
43.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
8,294
|
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
107,026
|
|
|
|
44.4
|
|
%
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
|
55,336
|
|
|
|
35.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
22,675
|
|
|
|
40.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
19,372
|
|
|
|
66.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
97,383
|
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
%
|
Underwriting income(1)
|
|
$
|
26,438
|
|
|
|
83.1
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,879
|
|
|
|
84.1
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,274
|
|
|
|
95.6
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
36,591
|
|
|
|
84.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross premiums written
|
|
$
|
190,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
69,286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
287,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
|
152,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
230,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
|
135,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss & settlement expenses
|
|
|
77,651
|
|
|
|
57.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
21,550
|
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
101,202
|
|
|
|
48.5
|
|
%
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
|
47,831
|
|
|
|
35.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
17,670
|
|
|
|
38.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
17,868
|
|
|
|
63.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
83,369
|
|
|
|
39.9
|
|
%
|
Underwriting income(1)
|
|
$
|
9,733
|
|
|
|
92.8
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,167
|
|
|
|
86.4
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,263
|
|
|
|
70.6
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
24,163
|
|
|
|
88.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Casualty
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Surety
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Ratios
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross premiums written
|
|
$
|
425,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
166,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
653,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
|
332,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
517,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
|
304,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
469,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss & settlement expenses
|
|
|
144,668
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
55,948
|
|
|
|
52.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
11,302
|
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
211,918
|
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
%
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
|
108,992
|
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
43,685
|
|
|
|
40.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
38,492
|
|
|
|
67.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
191,169
|
|
|
|
40.7
|
|
%
|
Underwriting income(1)
|
|
$
|
51,305
|
|
|
|
83.2
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,874
|
|
|
|
92.7
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,329
|
|
|
|
87.2
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
66,508
|
|
|
|
85.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross premiums written
|
|
$
|
349,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
126,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
532,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
|
279,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
427,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
|
278,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
424,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss & settlement expenses
|
|
|
171,916
|
|
|
|
61.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
37,521
|
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
2,786
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
212,223
|
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
%
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
|
98,309
|
|
|
|
35.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
36,139
|
|
|
|
40.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
36,243
|
|
|
|
64.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
170,691
|
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
%
|
Underwriting income(1)
|
|
$
|
8,410
|
|
|
|
97.0
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,075
|
|
|
|
82.1
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,917
|
|
|
|
69.8
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
41,402
|
|
|
|
90.2
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
