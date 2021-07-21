RLI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported second quarter 2021 net earnings of $81.8 million ($1.79 per share), compared to $92.2 million ($2.04 per share) for the second quarter of 2020. Operating earnings (1) for the second quarter of 2021 were $49.9 million ($1.09 per share), compared to $34.8 million ($0.77 per share) for the same period in 2020.

Second Quarter

Year to Date

Earnings Per Diluted Share 2021 2020 2021 2020

Net earnings $ 1.79 $ 2.04 $ 3.39 $ 0.68

Operating earnings (1) $ 1.09 $ 0.77 $ 1.96 $ 1.43

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Underwriting income (1) of $36.6 million on a combined ratio (1) of 84.8.

of $36.6 million on a combined ratio of 84.8. 25% increase in gross premiums written.

Favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $27.5 million net increase in underwriting income.

Book value per share of $27.46, an increase of 11% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2020.

“We are pleased to report excellent second quarter financial results,” said RLI Corp. Chairman and CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “All three product segments contributed to our strong performance in the quarter. We achieved an 85 combined ratio and 25% growth in gross written premiums. Favorable market conditions and the continued economic recovery enabled our disciplined underwriters to find more niche opportunities that match our risk appetite. Our capital base continues to grow, supported by our insurance operations and investment returns, and book value per share has increased 11% year to date.”

“During the quarter, we also announced an increase in ordinary dividends for the 46th consecutive year. We are proud of this track record and I want to thank our talented associates for their hard work and continued dedication to our customers. We recently welcomed many of our team members back to our offices and appreciate their perseverance over the past 18 months.”

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $36.6 million of underwriting income in the second quarter of 2021 on an 84.8 combined ratio, compared to $24.2 million on an 88.4 combined ratio in 2020.

Results for both years include net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which totaled $27.5 million and $21.6 million for 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment.

Underwriting Income(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Casualty $ 26.4 $ 9.7 Casualty 83.1 92.8 Property 8.9 6.2 Property 84.1 86.4 Surety 1.3 8.3 Surety 95.6 70.6 Total $ 36.6 $ 24.2 Total 84.8 88.4

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter decreased 1.5% to $16.7 million, compared to the same period in 2020. The investment portfolio’s total return was 2.8% for the quarter and 3.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $97.0 million for the quarter ($2.12 per share), compared to $145.7 million ($3.22 per share) for the same quarter in 2020. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings (loss) included after-tax unrealized gains/(losses) from the fixed income portfolio.

Equity in earnings of Maui Jim, Inc., a producer of premium sunglasses, was $10.6 million for the quarter. Equity in earnings of Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc., a specialty insurance company, was $3.6 million. Comparatively, for the second quarter of 2020, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Dividends Paid in the Second Quarter of 2021

On June 18, 2021, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends total nearly $500 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2021 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, July 22, 2021, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion through the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ged4yftt.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses, Net of Reinsurance Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 29.2 $ 21.1 $ 57.5 $ 27.5 Favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 3.8 $ 0.7 $ 9.9 $ 5.5 Favorable (unfavorable) development in surety prior years' reserves $ (2.7 ) $ 3.8 $ 0.1 $ 7.8 Net incurred losses related to: 2021 storms $ (8.0 ) $ - $ (24.0 ) $ - 2020 and prior events(4) $ 2.1 $ (11.5 ) $ 2.1 $ (17.1 ) Operating Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Earnings Per Share(1) $ 1.09 $ 0.77 $ 1.96 $ 1.43 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.46 $ 0.32 $ 0.88 $ 0.44 Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Net favorable (unfavorable) development in surety prior years' reserves $ (0.06 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 Net incurred losses related to: 2021 storms $ (0.12 ) $ - $ (0.35 ) $ - 2020 and prior events(4) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.26 )

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

(2) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.

(3) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.

(4) Includes COVID-19 reserves established in 2020.

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net premiums earned $ 241,000 $ 208,734 15.5 % $ 469,595 $ 424,316 10.7 % Net investment income 16,661 16,917 (1.5 ) % 33,085 34,695 (4.6 ) % Net realized gains (losses) 36,463 (2,109 ) NM 50,613 13,043 NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 3,956 74,705 (94.7 ) % 32,118 (55,690 ) NM Consolidated revenue $ 298,080 $ 298,247 (0.1 ) % $ 585,411 $ 416,364 40.6 % Loss and settlement expenses 107,026 101,202 5.8 % 211,918 212,223 (0.1 ) % Policy acquisition costs 77,235 69,463 11.2 % 152,225 142,404 6.9 % Insurance operating expenses 20,148 13,906 44.9 % 38,944 28,287 37.7 % Interest expense on debt 1,904 1,903 0.1 % 3,805 3,800 0.1 % General corporate expenses 3,686 1,994 84.9 % 7,028 3,749 87.5 % Total expenses $ 209,999 $ 188,468 11.4 % $ 413,920 $ 390,463 6.0 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 13,940 5,100 173.3 % 20,364 9,614 111.8 % Earnings before income taxes $ 102,021 $ 114,879 (11.2 ) % $ 191,855 $ 35,515 NM Income tax expense 20,206 22,713 (11.0 ) % 37,028 4,616 NM Net earnings $ 81,815 $ 92,166 (11.2 ) % $ 154,827 $ 30,899 NM Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 15,177 53,571 (71.7 ) % (29,570 ) 40,540 NM Comprehensive earnings $ 96,992 $ 145,737 (33.4 ) % $ 125,257 $ 71,439 75.3 % Operating earnings(1): Net earnings $ 81,815 $ 92,166 (11.2 ) % $ 154,827 $ 30,899 NM Less: Realized (gains) losses (36,463 ) 2,109 NM (50,613 ) (13,043 ) NM Income tax on realized gains (losses) 7,656 (443 ) NM 10,628 2,739 NM Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (3,956 ) (74,705 ) (94.7 ) % (32,118 ) 55,690 NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 831 15,688 (94.7 ) % 6,745 (11,695 ) NM Operating earnings $ 49,883 $ 34,815 43.3 % $ 89,469 $ 64,590 38.5 % Return on Equity: Net earnings (trailing four quarters) 24.7 % 11.8 % Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters) 23.5 % 17.0 % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,715 45,274 45,703 45,311 Net earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 2.04 (12.3 ) % $ 3.39 $ 0.68 NM Less: Realized (gains) losses (0.80 ) 0.05 NM (1.11 ) (0.29 ) NM Income tax on realized gains (losses) 0.17 (0.01 ) NM 0.23 0.06 NM Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (0.09 ) (1.66 ) (94.6 ) % (0.70 ) 1.24 NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 0.02 0.35 (94.3 ) % 0.15 (0.26 ) NM EPS from operations(1) $ 1.09 $ 0.77 41.6 % $ 1.96 $ 1.43 37.1 % Comprehensive earnings per share $ 2.12 $ 3.22 (34.2 ) % $ 2.74 $ 1.58 73.4 % Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.25 $ 0.24 4.2 % $ 0.49 $ 0.47 4.3 % Net Cash Flow provided by Operations $ 104,222 $ 89,540 16.4 % $ 164,509 $ 83,773 96.4 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 2,319,244 $ 2,196,626 5.6 % (amortized cost - $2,219,502 at 6/30/21) (amortized cost - $2,061,467 at 12/31/20) Equity securities, at fair value 566,870 524,006 8.2 % (cost - $308,374 at 6/30/21) (cost - $293,190 at 12/31/20) Other invested assets 52,849 54,232 (2.6 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 95,457 62,217 53.4 % Total investments and cash $ 3,034,420 $ 2,837,081 7.0 % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 177,237 174,628 1.5 % Ceded unearned premiums 120,116 113,488 5.8 % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 545,085 443,729 22.8 % Deferred policy acquisition costs 99,898 88,425 13.0 % Property and equipment 50,925 51,406 (0.9 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 148,561 128,382 15.7 % Goodwill and intangibles 53,582 53,719 (0.3 ) % Other assets 50,806 47,627 6.7 % Total assets $ 4,280,630 $ 3,938,485 8.7 % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 1,917,609 $ 1,750,049 9.6 % Unearned premiums 640,895 586,386 9.3 % Reinsurance balances payable 34,946 42,265 (17.3 ) % Funds held 89,474 81,747 9.5 % Income taxes - deferred 82,110 80,235 2.3 % Bonds payable, long-term debt 149,582 149,489 0.1 % Accrued expenses 60,849 75,925 (19.9 ) % Other liabilities 63,362 36,411 74.0 % Total liabilities $ 3,038,827 $ 2,802,507 8.4 % Shareholders' equity 1,241,803 1,135,978 9.3 % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,280,630 $ 3,938,485 8.7 % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,223 45,143 Book value per share $ 27.46 $ 25.16 9.1 % Closing stock price per share $ 104.59 $ 104.15 0.4 % Statutory surplus $ 1,227,879 $ 1,121,592 9.5 %

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2021 Gross premiums written $ 236,329 $ 91,911 $ 30,744 $ 358,984 Net premiums written 183,436 69,943 29,107 282,486 Net premiums earned 156,195 55,865 28,940 241,000 Net loss & settlement expenses 74,421 47.6 % 24,311 43.5 % 8,294 28.7 % 107,026 44.4 % Net operating expenses 55,336 35.5 % 22,675 40.6 % 19,372 66.9 % 97,383 40.4 % Underwriting income(1) $ 26,438 83.1 % $ 8,879 84.1 % $ 1,274 95.6 % $ 36,591 84.8 % 2020 Gross premiums written $ 190,047 $ 69,286 $ 27,820 $ 287,153 Net premiums written 152,114 51,563 26,413 230,090 Net premiums earned 135,215 45,387 28,132 208,734 Net loss & settlement expenses 77,651 57.4 % 21,550 47.5 % 2,001 7.1 % 101,202 48.5 % Net operating expenses 47,831 35.4 % 17,670 38.9 % 17,868 63.5 % 83,369 39.9 % Underwriting income(1) $ 9,733 92.8 % $ 6,167 86.4 % $ 8,263 70.6 % $ 24,163 88.4 % Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2021 Gross premiums written $ 425,225 $ 166,448 $ 62,206 $ 653,879 Net premiums written 332,327 125,929 59,219 517,475 Net premiums earned 304,965 107,507 57,123 469,595 Net loss & settlement expenses 144,668 47.4 % 55,948 52.0 % 11,302 19.8 % 211,918 45.1 % Net operating expenses 108,992 35.8 % 43,685 40.7 % 38,492 67.4 % 191,169 40.7 % Underwriting income(1) $ 51,305 83.2 % $ 7,874 92.7 % $ 7,329 87.2 % $ 66,508 85.8 % 2020 Gross premiums written $ 349,283 $ 126,007 $ 57,695 $ 532,985 Net premiums written 279,291 92,990 54,912 427,193 Net premiums earned 278,635 89,735 55,946 424,316 Net loss & settlement expenses 171,916 61.7 % 37,521 41.8 % 2,786 5.0 % 212,223 50.0 % Net operating expenses 98,309 35.3 % 36,139 40.3 % 36,243 64.8 % 170,691 40.2 % Underwriting income(1) $ 8,410 97.0 % $ 16,075 82.1 % $ 16,917 69.8 % $ 41,402 90.2 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

