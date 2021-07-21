checkAd

SiTime MEMS Oscillators Support Square Point-of-Sale Products

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that Square (NYSE: SQ), the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, is using the SiTime SiT8008 low-power, programmable MEMS oscillator for its Square Terminal and Square Register point-of-sale (POS) products. The SiT8008 is one of SiTime’s most popular devices and is used in over 50 applications across the enterprise, industrial, mobile, and consumer markets.

The stability of the timing subsystem plays a critical role in ensuring the accuracy of POS products. System vendors do have a choice for timing. They can use a SiTime oscillator, which is an external, standalone timing device, or they can use an on-chip oscillator on their microprocessor/SoC. An external oscillator like the SiT8008 will consistently deliver 10-100 times better clock stability because of superior MEMS and analog technology and SiTime’s systems expertise. Additionally, the programmable architecture of the SiT8008 provides excellent configurability to the user and ensures fast delivery.

“Our goal is to provide sellers with POS solutions that operate with exceptional reliability and accuracy at all times,” said Thomas Templeton, General Manager for Hardware at Square. “SiTime’s timing solutions are a good match for our Square Terminal and Register products because they help us to deliver an accurate, reliable product to our customers.”

“Square’s POS products are renowned for their high quality, ease of use, innovative design, and reliability,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions are a good fit for Square’s products as they deliver innovation, flexibility, high quality, and reliability in a small form factor. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Square.”

The SiTime SiT8008 programmable oscillator features a wide frequency range, low power consumption, small size, and excellent temperature stability over a wide temperature range. The SiT8008 family is programmable, enabling quicker sampling and shorter overall lead times. Continuous 1.8 V to 3.3 V supply voltage enables inventory consolidation and minimizes qualification time. The oscillators support any frequency between 1 and 110 MHz while providing stability from ±20 ppm to ±50 ppm. SiT8008 oscillators are available in small packages for all frequencies, voltages, and stabilities, enabling board space savings for space-constrained designs without compromising performance and availability.

Learn more about the SiTime SiT8008 low-power programmable oscillators.

Discover the full range of SiTime MEMS-based timing solutions.

Download SiT8008 photo.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; quality and performance of our products; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

