Horace Mann to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Aug. 2

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) plans to release its second-quarter 2021 results on Monday, Aug. 2, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release and investor supplement will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


