Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Names R. Dallis “D” Copeland, Jr. Special Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:15  |  10   |   |   

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank, today announced the appointment of R. Dallis “D” Copeland, Jr. as Special Advisor. In this newly-created position working closely with Colony’s executive team, Copeland will utilize his extensive banking and executive leadership experience to provide insight on corporate planning and strategic decision making as well as customer relationship building and talent acquisition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005847/en/

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. names D Copeland Special Advisor (Photo: Business Wire).

Copeland joins Colony after a 27-year career at Synovus Financial Corporation, a Columbus, GA-based financial services company with over $45 billion in assets. At Synovus, he served in positions of increasing responsibility where he developed deep banking industry experience and relationships in markets across the Southeast.

Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Community Banking Officer. In this position, he led Synovus’ banking operations for 28 bank divisions across the company’s five-state footprint. During his tenure at Synovus, he was a member of the Executive Committee and reported directly to the Chairman and CEO from 2009 – 2019. He also held the title of Chief Banking Officer, where he was responsible for all banking services including Corporate, Commercial Real Estate, Retail, Private Wealth, Treasury Management, Credit Card, Marketing and Special Assets. Copeland recently served on the Executive Committee of the University System of Georgia Foundation. He earned his B.S. in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our focus areas for driving high performance are achieving strong growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions, increasing operating efficiency, growing non-interest income, and seizing on opportunities to acquire customers and talent in logical and contiguous markets. With over two decades of banking experience, D has a wealth of knowledge in all these areas and his insight and expertise will prove invaluable as we continue our mission to build a high-performing community bank. I am excited to welcome D to our organization and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow.”

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 29 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

