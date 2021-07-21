IFF to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results August 5

IFF (NYSE:IFF), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results following the market close on Thursday, August 5. The management team will host a live webcast on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.