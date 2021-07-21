checkAd

Whiting Petroleum to Acquire Williston Basin Asset and Divest Colorado Asset

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:19  |  33   |   |   

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into separate definitive agreements to acquire oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and divest of all its oil and gas assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (the “Redtail assets”).

Williston Basin, North Dakota

The Williston Basin assets are being acquired from a private company for total cash consideration of $271 million, before typical closing adjustments. The assets include 8,752 net acres with net daily production of approximately 4,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) (80% oil); 5 gross/ 2.3 net drilled and uncompleted wells; and 61 gross / 39.5 net undrilled locations (100% operated) located in Mountrail County, North Dakota. These properties adjoin and complement Whiting’s existing operations in the Sanish field and will require minimal additional general and administrative costs. These top-tier locations immediately compete for capital within the Company’s existing portfolio and will allow Whiting to increase capital efficiency by extending laterals on certain wells when combined with its existing acreage.

Denver-Julesburg Basin, Colorado

Whiting also entered into an agreement to divest its Redtail assets, including associated midstream assets, located in Weld County, Colorado to a private entity for total cash consideration of $187 million, before typical closing adjustments. The assets span 67,278 net acres with daily production of approximately 7,100 BOE/d (51% oil).

Both transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 with the difference in acquisition costs and divestiture proceeds funded with existing availability on the Company’s revolver.

Management Comment

Lynn A. Peterson, President and CEO of Whiting, commented, “These two transactions result in a significantly deeper drilling inventory in our key Sanish operating area, while divesting of properties in Colorado that were not going to compete internally for capital. These transactions demonstrate our strategy to focus our attention on value-enhancing opportunities that compete for capital in a $50 oil environment. Including these transactions, the Company now estimates that in a mid-$50s oil environment it has over 6 years of high-quality drilling inventory, assuming a two rig drilling program.”

Seite 1 von 4
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whiting Petroleum to Acquire Williston Basin Asset and Divest Colorado Asset Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into separate definitive agreements to acquire oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and divest of all its oil and gas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste