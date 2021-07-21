Blueknight Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP), plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



The Partnership will discuss its second quarter 2021 results during a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m. EDT). The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-855-327-6837. International participants will be able to access the conference call at 1-631-891-4304.