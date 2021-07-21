checkAd

Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) and its subsidiaries (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Vertex will release second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on August 11, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2021, through August 25, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13721451.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David DeStefano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 and at the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890

Company contact:                        
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142





