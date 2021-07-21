BlueLinx Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

MARIETTA, Ga., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, will issue second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results will be hosted by Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET.



A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations , and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.