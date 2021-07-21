Mercury Systems to present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference to be held Aug. 3-4, 2021. Management will present an overview of the Company’s business on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury’s website at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.