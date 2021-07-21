checkAd

Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, 2021

PLANEGG, GERMANY and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody and protein technologies, will publish its results for the second quarter and first half 2021 on July 28, 2021 at 10:00pm CEST (4:00pm EDT).

PLANEGG, GERMANY and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody and protein technologies, will publish its results for the second quarter and first half 2021 on July 28, 2021 at 10:00pm CEST (4:00pm EDT).

MorphoSys' Management Board will host a conference call and webcast on July 29, 2021 at 2:00pm CEST (8:00am EDT) to present the second quarter and first half financial results 2021 and provide a further outlook for 2021.

The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management Board followed by a Q&A session. Following Board Members will be on the call:

  • Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
  • Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer
  • Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer
  • Malte Peters, M.D., Chief Research & Development Officer

A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com .

Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00pm CEST, 8:00am EDT):

Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470
For US residents: +1 877 423 0830
(all numbers reachable from any geography)
Participant PIN: 72989449#

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys 
MorphoSys (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya (R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com .

